World leaders react to disputed Venezuela election result

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia received 44.2 percent, but his coalition claimed victory, saying it had garnered 70 percent.

Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro reacts following the presidential election results in Caracas on July 29, 2024. – Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro won reelection with 51.2 percent of votes cast Sunday, the electoral council announced, after a campaign tainted by claims of opposition intimidation and fears of fraud. (Photo by JUAN BARRETO / AFP)

Many nations expressed doubts Monday about the transparency of Venezuela’s election after Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner, while his traditional allies congratulated the long-time leader.

President Maduro won re-election with 51.2 percent of votes, according to the electoral council (CNE), which in its majority is loyal to him.

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia received 44.2 percent, CNE reported, but his coalition claimed victory, saying it had garnered 70 percent of votes.

Here is what world leaders said about the disputed election result.

– US, UK ‘concerns’ –

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington had “serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people“.

“It’s critical that every vote be counted fairly and transparently, that election officials immediately share information with the opposition and independent observers without delay, and that the electoral authorities publish the detailed tabulation of votes,” Blinken said in Japan. “The international community is watching this very closely and will respond accordingly.”

Britain said it was “concerned” by allegations of “irregularities” in Venezuela’s vote count.

“We call for the swift and transparent publication of full, detailed results to ensure that the outcome reflects the votes of the Venezuelan people,” the foreign office said in a statement.

– Russia, China congratulations –

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated ally Maduro, saying “Russian-Venezuelan relations have the character of a strategic partnership. I am confident that your work at the head of state will continue to contribute to their progressive development in all areas.”

“Remember that you are always welcome on Russian soil,” Putin added.

China congratulated Venezuela, for “smoothly holding its presidential election”, and Maduro, “on his successful re-election”, said foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

“China stands ready to enrich our all-weather strategic partnership and better benefit the peoples of both countries,” he said.

“China and Venezuela are good friends and partners who support each other,” he added. Beijing is Venezuela’s main creditor.

– Latin America split –

Peru recalled its ambassador to Caracas because of the “very serious” results announced in Venezuela, while Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chaves rejected what he called the “fraudulent” outcome and Chilean President Gabriel Boric called Maduro’s victory “hard to believe”.

Colombia’s Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo called for an “independent audit” of the result.

Argentina’s right-wing President Javier Milei wrote in a social media post: “DICTATOR MADURO, OUT!!!”

But allies in Latin America voiced support for Maduro.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said he spoke with “brother” Maduro “to convey warm congratulations on behalf of the party, the government and the Cuban people for the historic electoral triumph achieved”.

Nicaragua, Bolivia and Honduras also congratulated him.

– Europe seeks ‘transparency’ –

Europe’s message was a demand for “transparency” in the voting process.

“The people of Venezuela voted on the future of their country peacefully and in large numbers. Their will must be respected. Ensuring full transparency in the electoral process, including detailed counting of votes and access to voting records at polling stations, is vital,” EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said.

“What we want is total transparency in the process,” said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. “And that is why what we are asking for, and what we also expect, is the publication of the results voting table by voting table, so that we can verify the results.”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he was “perplexed” by Maduro’s win. “We want the results to be verified with access to documents: the results announcing Maduro’s victory, does it really mirror the will of the people.”

