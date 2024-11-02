Taiwan-South Africa tensions ease as talks begin

Taipei liaison office relocation dispute sees glimmer of hope as South Africa and Taiwan engage in diplomatic discussions.

South Africa is open to talks with the Republic of China (ROC) over the relocation of the island nation’s liaison office in Pretoria – a move that could end the ongoing tension between the two countries.

The Taipei liaison office, which represents Taiwanese interests in South Africa, including consular affairs and interaction between the two countries, was given a 31 October deadline to relocate from the capital Pretoria to Johannesburg.

But Taiwan’s foreign ministry resisted and accused Pretoria of unilaterally breaching a 1997 agreement with Taipei to have the office in Pretoria.

Taiwan given deadline to relocate from Pretoria

Taiwan earlier said it had no intention of relocating the office, saying there is a need for consultations with the aim of reaching a peaceful settlement.

The situation had deteriorated to such an extent that Taiwan threatened to have the South African liaison office in Taipei relocated away from the capital and to take other retaliatory measures against South Africa.

ALSO READ: US Republicans condemn SA for Taiwan office ultimatum

This week, Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung had directed that South Africa’s representative in Taiwan, Graham Anderson, be summoned to reiterate Taiwan’s stance and concerns over South Africa’s decision.

But now matters seemed to be moving in the direction of negotiations.

Various media outlets in Taiwan reported the Taiwanese ministry of foreign affairs as saying the South African government had expressed willingness for the matter to be resolved through bilateral talks and to use existing official channels.

Bilateral talks

This is a complete change to the earlier approach where Pretoria threatened to take action if the Taiwanese had not moved the office by the deadline.

Last week, department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri told The Citizen the matter would not be communicated via the media but through relevant official channels.

ALSO READ: South Africans in Taiwan caught in diplomatic crossfire

When approached again yesterday for comment about the latest development, Phiri said: “In response to inquiries about our reaction to statements by ROC officials, we have consistently emphasised that our discussions will be conducted through appropriate diplomatic channels rather than public platforms.”

While Dirco was mum about the latest development, the government in Taiwan appeared to be optimistic about the prospects of having the matter resolved peacefully.

Lin expressed confidence in South Africa, particularly being a member of the G20, and hoped that a consensus would be reached through discussions.

Confidence in SA

It’s believed that Taiwan’s threat of retaliation and the pressure from powerful countries, including a group of US Republican congressmen and women, influenced South Africa’s change of heart.

The country also wanted to avoid repercussions as it would assume the chair of the G20 from 1 December.

NOW READ: Talent from Taiwan dazzles Joburg