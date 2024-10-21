Talent from Taiwan dazzles Joburg

The performance by the artist from Taiwan was an extraordinary display of stage artistry in instrument playing and dance flexibility.

A Sunday afternoon never to forget for Joburgers as they were treated to a spellbinding rendition of music and dance that gave them a taste of Taiwanese cultural generosity.

The spectacular performance by a troupe of young artists from the visiting multi-award-winning Formosa Melody Music Center (FMMC) from Taiwan which played at the Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City on Sunday, is part of the Taiwanese Cultural Goodwill Mission designed to celebrate the country’s National Day this month.

The performance was an extraordinary display of stage artistry in instrument playing and dance flexibility. Aptly themed “Splendid Taiwan” the program was designed using a new cross-sensory musical instrument theatre concept, combining dance, classical music, Taiwanese folk songs, and world-famous pieces.

The musical also incorporates elements such as sound, light, and incense to showcase Taiwan’s diverse cultural characteristics and create an extraordinary artistic feast.

Dancers soar, music enchants, and incense fills the air

To a music lover the performance by the ten artists comprising “flying” dancers and charming instrumentalists, feeds the soul. The stage comes alive with a multiplicity of typical Oriental bright colours accompanied by the familiar-to-Africa smell and fog of incense, a testimony to the universality of world cultures – all packaged to showcase Taiwan’s inclusive cultural heritage.

The vibrancy, energy, flexibility of the tiny bodies and the music sound that tears the soul apart left the audience of local South Africans and locally based Taiwanese compatriots and officials who filled the theatre with an awesome feeling as they enjoyed the spectacle and the massive food for the ear.

Audience claps for more

With a sense of humour veteran art director, Vincent Li, got onto the stage to express gratitude to the audience while in style rehearsing them into participating in the performance of the last song by clapping hands with the dancers. This got the audience of friends and family groups super-excited and shouting for more.

Taiwanese are passionate about their cultural heritage; the entire production is strongly supported by the Ministry for Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) of Taiwan. The Ministry regards the work as “an important aspect of national development” and “nurturing the young generation who are the future of the overseas community”.

“The aim is to enhance overseas compatriots’ emotional bond with Taiwan and increase international friends’ understanding of Taiwan through, various cultural and art performances with a Taiwan flavour,” said OCAC Minister Hsu Chia-Ching.

Tai-Shan Chiu, the former Minister of Justice of Taiwan, mentioned that it was an honour to lead the “Formosa Melody Music Center” cultural delegation this year to “connect with our diaspora community under the theme of ‘Splendid Taiwan’.”

“This aims to allow our fellow expatriates and foreign friends to experience the full energy and blessings from Taiwan, demonstrating the island’s soft power,” Tai-Shun said.

Taiwan’s cultural showcase shines

Senior representatives from the Taipei Liaison Office, led by Chief Representative Oliver Lao, attended the event. Lao thanked the Global Federation of Chinese Business Women in South Africa and the Gauteng Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce for their efforts in showcasing Taiwan’s rich cultural arts to the local community.

The final performance in South Africa ended with a family photo of the audience, performers, and officials. The Joburg show followed performances in Pretoria, Bloemfontein, Ladybrand, and Newcastle after successful shows in Prague, Rome, and Stockholm.

NOW READ: TitoM and Yuppe bag MTV EMAs nomination