Chinese government ‘not accepting’ EU tariff hike on EVs

Beijing has vowed action against the tariff hikes additionally slammed by a number of European carmakers.

The European Union’s tariff hike of over 35% on certain Chinese electric vehicles has been met with distain from Beijing. Image: GWM

The European Union’s (EU) decision to impose tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars prompted an anger from Beijing after an anti-subsidy probe concluded China’s support undercut European automakers.

Possible trade war

The extra taxes have been controversial, with strong opposition from Germany and Hungary amid fears of provoking China’s ire and setting off a bitter trade war.

Beijing slammed the European Union’s decision, saying it did not “agree with or accept” the tariffs and has filed a complaint under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism.

“China will… take all necessary measures to firmly protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” Beijing’s commerce ministry said.

The EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said that “by adopting these proportionate and targeted measures after a rigorous investigation, we’re standing up for fair market practices and for the European industrial base”.

“We welcome competition, including in the electric vehicle sector, but it must be underpinned by fairness and a level playing field,” he said.

Germany’s main auto industry association has, however, warned the tariffs heighten the risk of “a far-reaching trade conflict”, while a Chinese trade group slammed the “politically motivated” decision even as it urged dialogue between the two sides.

Hardest hit

The duties will come on top of the current 10% on imports of electric vehicles from China.

The decision became law following its publication in the EU’s official journal later on Tuesday and the duties will enter into force from Wednesday.

Brussels’ probe found that China’s state subsidies were unfairly undercutting European automakers. Once they come into effect, the tariffs will be definitive and last for five years.

The extra duties also apply, at various rates, to vehicles made in China by foreign groups such as Tesla, which faces a tariff of 7.8%.

Chinese car giant Geely faces an extra duty of 18.8%, while SAIC will be hit with the highest at 35.3%.

Ailing companies

The tariffs do not have the support of the majority of the EU’s 27 member states but in a vote early this month, the opposition was not enough to block them.

The EU launched the probe in a bid to protect its automobile industry, a major player that provides jobs to around 14-million people.

France, which pushed for the investigation, welcomed the decision.

“The European Union is taking a crucial decision to protect and defend our trade interests, at a time when our car industry needs our support more than ever,” French Finance Antoine Armand said in a statement.

But Europe’s bigger carmakers, including German giant Volkswagen, have criticised the EU’s approach and have urged Brussels to resolve the issue through talks.

The extra tariffs are “a step backwards for free global trade and thus for prosperity, job preservation and growth in Europe,” the German Association of the Automotive Industry’s president Hildegard Mueller said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen, which has been hit hard by rising competition in China, has previously said the tariffs would not improve the competitiveness of the European automotive industry.

That warning came weeks before the ailing giant announced plans to close at least three factories in Germany and cull tens of thousands of jobs.

Retaliatory moves

Talks continue between the EU and China and the duties can be lifted if they reach a satisfactory agreement, but officials on both sides have pointed to differences.

Discussions have been focused on minimum prices that would replace the duties and force carmakers in China to sell vehicles at a certain cost to offset subsidies.

“We remain open to a possible alternative solution that would be effective in addressing the problems identified and WTO-compatible,” Dombrovskis said, referring to the World Trade Organisation.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce to the EU urged Brussels and Beijing “to accelerate talks on establishing minimum prices and, ultimately, to eliminate these tariffs”.

