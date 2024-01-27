Two missiles seen exploding off Yemen: maritime monitors

This handout picture released by the US Navy and taken on January 22, 2024 shows flight operations from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea. (Photo by Kaitlin Watt / US NAVY / AFP

Two missiles exploded in waters south of Yemen on Friday, maritime monitoring agencies said, following months of attacks on shipping by the country’s Huthi rebels.

A Panama-flagged oil tanker “reported seeing two blasts” in the Gulf of Aden, said risk monitor Ambrey, a report that was corroborated by the British navy’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. No damage was reported.

Ambrey said the missiles exploded about a mile from the India-affiliated oil tanker and 200-300 metres (650-1,000 feet) above the waterline. UKMTO said they detonated in the water.

“The target was unclear at the time of the report. There was no damage reported,” Ambrey said, adding that vessels were calling for military assistance at the time.

Huthi attacks since mid-November have disrupted trade in the Red Sea, which carries around 12 percent of international maritime traffic, and triggered US and UK reprisal strikes.

The Iran-backed rebels say they are targeting Israeli-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the Hamas-Israel war that has inflamed tensions across the Middle East.

