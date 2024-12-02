PICTURES: SA Army puts on a show at Vuk’uhlome
Exercise Vuk’uhlome 2024 was held recently at Lohatlha Combat Training Centre in Northern Cape with 7 170 troops partaking in exercises.
Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Airforce (SAAF) performs a simulation utilising the BK 117 transport/utility helicopter. The display also included air strikes by Hawks and Gripens. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed
Vuk’uhlome, which loosely translates to ‘rise and arm yourself’, showcases the defence force’s state of readiness in conventional warfare.
The SA Army’s Specialist Infantry Capability, 1 Tactical Intelligence Unit, Motorised Infantry, 43 Mechanised Brigade, Special Forces, the SA Air Force’s 2 Squadron and 85 Combat Flying School all showed off their skills.
Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed attended the event.
