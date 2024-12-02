PICTURES: SA Army puts on a show at Vuk’uhlome

Exercise Vuk’uhlome 2024 was held recently at Lohatlha Combat Training Centre in Northern Cape with 7 170 troops partaking in exercises.

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Airforce (SAAF) performs a simulation utilising the BK 117 transport/utility helicopter. The display also included air strikes by Hawks and Gripens. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Vuk’uhlome, which loosely translates to ‘rise and arm yourself’, showcases the defence force’s state of readiness in conventional warfare.

The SA Army’s Specialist Infantry Capability, 1 Tactical Intelligence Unit, Motorised Infantry, 43 Mechanised Brigade, Special Forces, the SA Air Force’s 2 Squadron and 85 Combat Flying School all showed off their skills.

Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed attended the event.

A soldier watches on as others complete their parade. In total 7 170 troops partook in exercises leading up to the visitors display. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

A general view of a simulation during the Visitors’ Day. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

A ‘Ratel,’ a South African infantry fighting vehicle drives past soldiers on parade. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

A member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) using a parachute. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

A military photorapher as seen wearing head gear and goggles. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

A soldier as seen atop a ‘Ratel,’ a South African infantry fighting vehicle. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) watch from a hill top. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in action. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) perform a simulation. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Rockets are fired as members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Airforce (SAAF) performs a simulation. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

PICTURES: Virgin Active Ride Joburg takes over city streets



