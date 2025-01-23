UK child killer ordered out of stabbing spree sentencing

Axel Rudakubana, guilty of killing three girls in a mass stabbing, disrupted court proceedings, as scrutiny mounts over UK’s systemic failures.

A handout image released by Merseyside Police and received in London on January 20, 2025, shows the custody photograph of Axel Rudakubana. Teenager Axel Rudakubana on Monday pleaded guilty to killing three young girls in a stabbing spree last year that sparked the UK’s most violent riots in a decade. On what was set to be the opening day of his trial, Rudakubana, 18, admitted murdering the three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were killed in the attack in the seaside resort near Liverpool on July 29, 2024. Ten others were wounded, including eight children, in one of the country’s worst mass stabbings in years. (Photo by MERSEYSIDE POLICE / AFP)

A UK teenager who murdered three young girls in a stabbing spree last year that sparked the country’s worst riots in over a decade was Thursday ordered out of court by a judge for disrupting the start of his sentencing.

After arriving in court Axel Rudakubana, 18, turned to a dock officer and said, “I’m not fine, I feel ill”, urging the judge “don’t continue”.

“I need to speak to a paramedic, I feel ill,” he shouted repeatedly.

“You’re not giving me any support, judge, I feel ill,” he said, adding he had not eaten for 10 days.

Minutes earlier, various media reported that he had been taken to hospital in the early hours, although this was not confirmed, and the judge told the court he had been assured Rudakubana was fine to attend.

Rudakubana pleaded guilty on Monday to the killings at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England.

As the hearing got under way, the court was told he had said “I’m glad they’re dead” as he was held in a custody suite after killing the three girls last July.

Rudakubana has also pleaded guilty to 10 counts of attempted murder and possessing a blade.

And he admitted producing a biological toxin — ricin — and possessing an Al-Qaeda training manual.

Judge Julian Goose warned Rudakubana after his guilty pleas that he faced a long custodial sentence.

Rudakubana’s multiple appearances in court to date have been marked by his uncooperative behaviour, repeatedly refusing to speak and declining to stand in court on Monday, where he muttered “guilty” to each of the charges.

The teenager’s rampage shocked people in the UK.

Viral misinformation that the perpetrator was a Muslim asylum seeker triggered anti-immigrant riots in more than a dozen English and Northern Irish towns and cities.

Rudakubana was in fact born in Cardiff to parents of Rwandan origin, and lived in Banks, a village northeast of Southport.

His Christian church-going parents, both ethnic Tutsis, came to Britain in the years after the 1994 Rwandan genocide, according to UK media.

The attack has not been treated as a terror incident and he was never charged with terrorism offences — prompting criticism from some.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed on Tuesday to update terror legislation “if the law needs to change”, to recognise what he called the new threat of individuals intent on “extreme violence, seemingly for its own sake”.

Meanwhile, interior minister Yvette Cooper announced a public inquiry would probe how police, courts and welfare services “failed to identify the terrible risk and danger to others that he posed”.

Failures

Bebe King, aged six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar were killed in the attack in the seaside resort near Liverpool on July 29, 2024.

Ten others were wounded, including eight children, in one of the country’s worst mass stabbings in decades.

“This is a tragedy from which the families involved will never recover,” Andrew Brown, the founder of the Stand Up for Southport community group, told AFP.

“That this atrocity could have been prevented on several occasions but those opportunities were never taken, is devastating,” he said.

The unrest linked to the killings lasted nearly a week.

Rioters attacked police, shops and hotels housing asylum seekers as well as mosques. Hundreds were arrested and charged at the time and over the subsequent months.

Authorities blamed far-right agitators for fuelling the violence, including by sharing misinformation about the attacker.

Following the guilty pleas and the lifting of court reporting restrictions, new information has emerged about Rudakubana.

He had been referred three times to the government’s nationwide anti-extremism scheme, Prevent, over concerns about his obsession with violence.

He had also been excluded from school, with reports suggesting that when he was 13 he was bullied and had started carrying a knife.

Reports said authorities had long known of his interest in atrocities and mass murders after he was found doing research on a school computer.

Starmer branded the apparent decision that Rudakubana did not meet the threshold for intervention by Prevent as “clearly wrong”.

– By: © Agence France-Presse