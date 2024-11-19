Romanian court says ‘irregularities’ in influencer Andrew Tate’s indictment

Andrew Tate's human trafficking case hits a snag as a Romanian court demands rectifications in the indictment and excludes crucial witness testimonies from the trial.

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania’s anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), after a digital investigation of devices, where his presence was required, in Bucharest, Romania on January 25, 2023. (Photo by MIHAI BARBU / AFP)

A Romanian court on Tuesday found “irregularities” in the indictment of controversial influencer Andrew Tate on human trafficking and rape charges which could derail the case.

The US-born Briton and his brother Tristan, who say they are innocent, are accused of having formed an organised criminal network in early 2021 in Romania and in Britain.

Prosecutors allege that 37-year-old Tate, his brother, 36, and two women set up a criminal organisation and sexually exploited several victims.

Allegations against Tate and brother

A trial date has not yet been set.

After hearing an appeal by the defendants, the Bucharest appeals court ordered prosecutors “to rectify the irregularities of the indictment and to specify, within five days, whether it maintains the decision to send the defendants to trial”.

ALSO READ: UK court hears tax evasion case against influencer Andrew Tate

The court also ordered the “exclusion of the statements” given by two witnesses as well as those given by Tate and his brother as witnesses in earlier hearings, according to the ruling seen by AFP.

Tate’s lawyer Eugen Vidineac said in a statement hailed “a monumental victory for our clients”.

“The court’s decision to exclude key evidence and demand rectification of the indictment demonstrates the lack of substantiated claims against them. Justice is being served, and this is a critical step toward clearing their names,” he said.

‘Victory’

In a separate case, a Romanian court in August placed Andrew Tate under house arrest, and his brother Tristan under judicial control over a new investigation involving minors.

Prosecutors are investigating “crimes of forming an organised criminal group, trafficking in minors”, “sexual relations with a minor” and “money laundering”.

ALSO READ: Romania detains Andrew Tate over UK sex offence charges

The Tates also face rape and assault allegations in separate cases in Britain, where they have also been accused of tax evasion.

Andrew Tate moved to Romania years ago after first starting a webcam business in the UK.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the “Big Brother” reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

Divisive views

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views.

Giving tips on how to be successful, along with misogynistic and sometimes violent maxims, his videos have made him one of the world’s best-known influencers.

NOW READ: Former pro kickboxer Andrew Tate accused of human trafficking

– By: © Agence France-Presse