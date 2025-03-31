7-year-old’s alleged school rape heading to court

The school confirmed that it had approached the High Court on an urgent basis to have the decision set aside.

The school at the centre of a storm over the alleged rape of a seven-year-old says it will fight its deregistration.

The hashtag #JusticeforCwecwe has been used on social media in an outcry following reports of the alleged assault on the minor and claims the school took no actions on the matter.

Last week, Bergview College in the Alfred Nzo West District was removed from the list of approved independent schools in the Eastern Cape.

The province’s education department said the decision was made because the school had “violated the conditions regarding the safety of learners”.

‘Illegal and invalid’ decision

Bergview College expressed shock at the decision, arguing that it had received no prior warning.

According to Bergview College’s board of trustees chairperson, DC van Zyl, the provincial department’s MEC, Fundile Gade, has no legal authority to shut down the institution.

“His purported decision is illegal and invalid and does not comply in any way with the prescripts of the South African Schools Act or Eastern Cape legislation relating to the registration and deregistration of independent schools,” van Zyl said.

The school confirmed that it had approached the High Court on an urgent basis to have the decision set aside.

“This urgent matter should be heard and at least finalised in part before the start of the next school term. This is to ensure uninterrupted learning,” it added.

Police confirm suspects

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu confirmed that the principal is one of three suspects in the case.

“DNA tests have been conducted. The Senior State Prosecutor will be consulted in the course of the coming week,” Mchunu added.

However, Bergview College maintains that the principal is not under investigation.

“According to police, our principal is not a suspect and is not connected with the matter in any way,” van Zyl stated.

“He was entitled to take personal legal advice to protect his rights.”

The school claims that a non-educator staff member is a person of interest in the case. As a precaution, this individual has been placed on indefinite leave.

Delays in case

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has accused the school’s management of obstructing investigations into the alleged rape, leading to delays in the case.

“The department is concerned with the conduct of the school principal. This is in relation to his apparent refusal to cooperate with the South African Police Service (Saps),” it said.

“The department views the case in a serious light and has sought to take action in the interest of all learners at the school”.

