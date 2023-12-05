‘Enough is enough’: UK raises minimum salary for skilled migrant worker visa

UK cracks down on migration: Health and social care workers, however, will be exempted from new skilled migrant worker visa requirements.

Britain’s Home Secretary James Cleverly has announced new measures for obtaining UK worker visa. Photo: Ben Birchall / POOL / AFP

Britain’s embattled Conservative government unveiled a raft of measures Monday aimed at cracking down on record levels of regular migration, including raising the minimum salary threshold for a skilled worker visa.

UK visa in spotlight: Immigration set to be key issue in election

Immigration is set to be a key issue in a general election expected next year, which the main opposition Labour Party is currently favoured to win.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to reduce new arrivals, but statistics released last month showed that net migration to Britain hit a high in 2022.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of people who arrived in Britain last year was 745 000 more than the number who left.

‘Enough is enough’

Interior minister James Cleverly said his plan would result in 300 000 fewer people coming to the UK in the coming years.

“Enough is enough,” the home secretary told parliament as he laid out his proposals, which will take effect early next year.

Hike in skilled foreign workers’ income requirement

Cleverly said skilled foreign workers wanting a UK visa would have to earn £38 700 (about R925 000), up from £26,200 (about R626 000) — just over a third more.

He exempted health and social care workers, where there are currently staff shortages, in part because of Brexit, but said they would be prevented from bringing family dependents.

ALSO READ: Private sector can help government with critical skills visa backlog

Minimum family income, international students

Cleverly raised the minimum income for family visas and confirmed restrictions on international students bringing dependents.

NHS migrant surcharge

He also reaffirmed that Britain would increase the surcharge that migrants pay to access the state-run National Health Service (NHS) by 66%, to £1,035.

Critics have said this effectively imposes a double charge on migrant workers, as employees have National Insurance charges, which goes towards covering healthcare, deducted from wages at source.

‘Shortage occupation list’ reform

Cleverly added that the government would reform the “shortage occupation list”, which details jobs for which employers are not able to find enough British workers.

The Conservatives won a landslide under the leadership of Boris Johnson at the last election in 2019, largely on a promise to bring net migration numbers down.

The party has repeatedly promised that leaving the European Union, which ended the free movement of people from member states, would allow the UK to “take back control” of its borders.

ALSO READ: Digital nomad visas offer new opportunities for remote workers

Regular migration

But regular migration has soared since Britain formally left the EU in January 2020. In 2021, net migration was 488 000.

The ONS data piled pressure on Sunak from his own MPs to take action.

The Tories, in power since 2010, lag well behind centre-left Labour in opinion polls ahead of an election that must be held by January 2025.

— By © Agence France-Presse

NOW READ: One year on, the remote worker visa feels only a little less like a remote possibility