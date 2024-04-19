International reactions after Israel’s reported attack on Iran

A run-down of comments from key figures in the United States, Russia, UN, Oman, the EU, China, Turkey, Britain and Sweden.

International reactions Friday after Israel’s reported attack on the Iranian province of Isfahan:

– United States –

“I’m not going to speak to these reported events… All I can say is for our part and for all the members of the G7 our focus is on de-escalation”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a press conference at a Group of Seven nations meeting in Italy, underlining the lack of concrete information over what happened in Iran.

– Russia –

“There have been telephone contacts between the leadership of Russia and Iran, our representatives and the Israelis. We made it very clear in these conversations, we told the Israelis that Iran does not want escalation,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with radio stations.

– UN nuclear watchdog –

“IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to Iran’s nuclear sites. Director General Rafael Grossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts. IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said on X, the former Twitter.

– Oman –

“The Sultanate of Oman is following the continuing tension in the region and condemns the Israeli attack this morning on Isfahan,” said the foreign ministry of Oman, that has acted as a mediator in past crises between Iran and the West, adding that it “condemns and denounces Israel’s repeated military attacks in the region”.

“Oman once again appeals to the international community to address the causes and roots of tension and conflict through dialogue, diplomacy and political solutions, and to focus on ceasefire efforts in Gaza and resort to international law and United Nations resolutions to reach a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue”.

– European Union –

“We have to do everything possible (so) that all sides restrain from the escalation in that region … It is absolutely necessary that the region stays stable and that all sides refrain from further action,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

– China –

“China opposes any actions that further escalate tensions and will continue to play a constructive role to de-escalate the situation,” said foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

– Turkey –

“It is becoming more and more clear that the initial tensions provoked by Israel’s illegal attack against the Iranian embassy in Damascus risks transforming into a permanent conflict,” the foreign ministry of Turkey, a critic of Israel, said in a statement. “We call on all the parties to abstain from any measure that could lead to a wider conflict.”

– Britain –

“We have condemned Iran’s reckless and dangerous barrage of missiles against Israel on Saturday and Israel absolutely has a right to self-defence. But as I said to Prime Minister Netanyahu when I spoke to him (this week) and more generally, significant escalation is not in anyone’s interest, what we want to see is calm heads prevail across the region,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

– Sweden-

“This is something we from the government’s side take very seriously and are following very closely,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said.

“There has to be an end to the exchange of blows and escalation.”

