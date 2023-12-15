Ukrainian councillor throws grenades at meeting, wounding 26

Many Ukrainians have access to weaponry due to the war with Russia.

A Ukrainian village councillor threw hand grenades at colleagues at a meeting, wounding 26 people, national police said Friday.

The incident took place Friday morning at the headquarter of the village council of Keretsky in western Ukraine.

ALSO READ: EU leaders battle Orban over Ukraine support

A video posted by police on Telegram shows a man dressed in black entering the door of a council meeting during a heated discussion.

He then pulls three hand grenades from his pockets, releases the safety pins and drops them on the floor, triggering explosions as those at the meeting scream.

“As a result, 26 people were wounded, six of whom are in a grave condition,” the police statement said, adding that medics were trying to resuscitate the man who threw the grenades.

ALSO READ: Putin says Gaza ‘catastrophe’ incomparable with Ukraine

Many Ukrainians have access to weaponry due to the war with Russia.