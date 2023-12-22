Elephant exodus: Nine of the 10 escaped elephants in KZN recaptured

Hunters or disgruntled community members who were denied employment at Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park are thought to be behind the theft of fences.

Nine of ten elephants which escaped from the iThala Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Wednesday have been recaptured.

The elephants reportedly escaped through parts of the Phongolo River and KwaBanakile, where a large portion of the fence has been removed by community members.

Arrangements were made to herd the elephants back to the game reserve using a helicopter.

One elephant still roams

Speaking to The Citizen, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife Communications Manager, Musa Mntambo, confirmed that only one elephant still looms large.

“Right now, they’re all in except one,” he said.

The theft of fences is an ongoing issue for the game reserve, continuously defeating re-fencing efforts.

Another theft occurred at eSiyembeni on Friday. “Today in [Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park], they stole hundred metres of fencing,” Mntambo told The Citizen.

Ezemvelo has reported multiple incidents of theft to local authorities before, but their cries seemingly fell on deaf ears.

“We do report and open cases, but nothing happens,” said Mntambo.

Who’s behind the theft?

When asked who could be behind the theft, Mntambo said it’s typically hunters or disgruntled community members who were denied employment at the game reserve.

Locals have also reportedly prevented Ezemvelo officials from re-fencing, ironically placing themselves in danger of being attacked by wild animals.

Meanwhile, Lydia Johnson, Board Chairperson of KwaZulu-Natal Nature Conservation Services, has appealed to those continuously cutting the perimeter of Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park to stop doing so, as this results in unnecessary costs.

Furthermore constant theft delays the completion of the re-fencing project, placing the lives of community members at risk.

“Ezemvelo will continue to engage the community to allow the erection of the fence along the Phongolo River and also appeals to the community to report those who continue to remove the fence and threaten … officials when they do their work,” Ezemvelo said in a statement.