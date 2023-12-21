Man arrested for killing mother, sister and stashing their heads in pit latrine

The man is suspected of killing his family members and then chopping off their heads.

The police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have pounced on a 51-year-old man after he was suspected of killing his mother and sister, who were found decapitated this week.

The man allegedly shot his 87-year-old mother and 39-year-old sister at their home in Esigodini, mid-Illovo, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the information, the victims beheaded bodies were found lying in a pool of blood by the police when they arrived at the crime scene.

Stashed in a pit latrine

“A subsequent search inside the yard led to the recovery of the deceased persons’ heads which were stashed inside a pit latrine.

“The knife which was used to cut off the heads was also recovered,” KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said in a statement.

Netshiunda said a 12-year-old girl witnessed the shooting. She then alerted neighbours, leading to the suspect being arrested.

Furthermore, the 51-year-old man was found in possession of an unlawful firearm.

The gun is believed to be the weapon he used to kill his relatives.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Richmond Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 22 December.

Two arrested after teenager’s body found

Meanwhile, in a separate incident two men were arrested after the discovery of a 15-year-old girl’s body in Mpumalanga last week.

According to the police, the victim’s body was found next to a dilapidated and unfinished house at Goede Section in Nelspruit on Friday morning.

“The police as well as paramedics were informed about the incident and upon arrival, a half-naked [body] with silver plastic around her private parts was found.

“She was certified dead by the medical personnel at the scene,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said in a statement.

Mohlala said preliminary investigations resulted in two men, aged 18 and 19, being arrested by the police a day after the body was discovered.