‘No drought in Gauteng’, but province is experiencing water security challenges

The ministry has called on municipalities to impose water restrictions

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina says although there is no draught in Gauteng, the province is experiencing water security challenges.

The challenges include credit management issues, where a culture of non-payment within municipalities exists, which in turn, makes it difficult for municipalities to meet their financial obligations with water boards.

As of June 2024, municipalities owed the boards R22 billion, with the Vaal Central and Magalies boards facing bankruptcy due to non-payment.

Municipalities are also failing with water losses, ageing infrastructure, illegal connections and servitude encroachment.

The department has previously said about 46% of the water provided to the City of Johannesburg is lost through leaks and illegal connections.

Of the 128 Johannesburg reservoirs, 45 need refurbishment, with 22 of them on the critical list for refurbishment.

Water projects

On 16 November, the department will launch phase one of the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works which will provide an additional 12.5 megalitres.

Rooiwal made headlines last year after a cholera outbreak which killed 23 people at Hammanskraal. Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi’s R295-million tender contract to upgrade the plant’s infrastructure was scrutinised.

The first phase had been in the works for years, with 60% of the project completed just before it was abandoned in 2020.

In Emfuleni, the department is implementing a R7.5 billion intervention plan to address sewage pollution from the municipality’s wastewater treatment systems.

“A Special Purpose Vehicle by the Rand Water Board and the Emfuleni Local Municipality is in the process of being established. It will be launched once all the legal requirements have been fulfilled. These include the approval by the National Treasury,” said Majodina.

Other projects include a R42-billion second phase of the Lesotho Highlands Water project to supply additional water to Gauteng.

“As the ministry, we are satisfied that the ministry and department have made significant progress towards addressing the pressing challenges in the sector during the first 100 days. However, there is still more work remains to be done and many challenges to overcome,” said Majodina.

“The ministry and department will continue to work with all stakeholders to address these challenges collaboratively. Water is life and sanitation is dignity. All citizens of South Africa are called upon to treat water as a precious resource and to use it sparingly.”