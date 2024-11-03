Johannesburg Water with R37bn infrastructure backlog, DA calls for board to be dissolved

Johannesburg Water has 45 reservoirs that need refurbishing, with 21 of those listed as 'critical'.

Johannesburg Water is facing a seemingly insurmountable challenge.

The entity has a massive infrastructure backlog and does not have the resources to tackle the snowballing problem.

Representing only a fraction of the required amount, City of Johannesburg (CoJ) Mayor Dada Morero has committed to increasing Johannesburg Water’s capital expenditure budget, but the opposition suggested harsher actions.

46% of Johannesburg’s water wasted

The DA’s Shadow MMC for Infrastructure Nicole van Dyk revealed the alarming stat that 46% of Johannesburg’s water is lost through leaks, burst pipes and failing infrastructure.

However, in order to carry out repairs, Johannesburg Water’s vehicle fleet is only operating at 55% capacity.

ALSO READ: Gauteng water crisis: No date for Day Zero but it will be a summer of outages

Van Dyk believes mismanagement has cost the city dearly and that the mayor should take decisive actions.

“An ineffective executive sank an effective entity by misaligning their priorities and ignoring the immediate and long-term needs of our city,” said Van Dyk.

“We reiterate our demand that the board be dissolved, and its members be subjected to comprehensive audits.

“A technical entity needs technical experts, not political elites running the show.”

45 reservoirs needing refurbishment

Speaking at a site visit at a new reservoir being built in Brixton, the mayor explained the depth of the financial hole Johannesburg Water finds itself in.

“Johannesburg Water has an infrastructure renewal backlog to the value of R26 billion, and R11 billion for water infrastructure projects,” Morero was quoted saying by the Northcliff Melville Times.

“In the Johannesburg network, there are 128 reservoirs, with 45 needing refurbishment which normally takes one year each. Of these, 22 are on the critical list for refurbishment at a cost of R25 million per job,” explained Johannesburg Water’s Managing Director Ntshavheni Mukwevho.

The mayor asked residents to help the entity save water, saying the problem could be solved with concerted efforts by the public and government.

Morero said the city’s plans to save water included the repair of leaking reservoirs and towers, improved leak detection and committed by-law enforcement.

NOW READ: Here’s how much CoJ customers could be fined under level 1 water restrictions