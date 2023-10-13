News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

13 Oct 2023

03:41 pm

WATCH: No injuries after fire breaks out at recycling centre in Marlboro near Alexandra

No injuries were reported.

No injuries after fire breaks out at recycling centre in Marlboro

Screengrab of the fire at the recylcing plant in Marlboro.

The Johannesburg Emergency Service has responded to yet another fire.

It is understood the blaze broke out at a recycling centre in Marlboro, near Alexandra on Friday.

Videos show the building was gutted by the fire.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters were on the scene.

Watch the fire at the recycling plant

“No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still the subject of investigations.”

SABC fire

The blaze comes a day after a fire broke out at the SABC Radio Park building in Auckland Park in Joburg on Thursday.

Mulaudzi said employees were evacuated, and no injuries were reported. He said the fire started at the lifts on the ground floor of the building.

“It looks like the fire was started by debris and paper next to the lift-pit area. We can confirm there is no damage into the building and no injuries reported.”

The SABC confirmed an investigation was underway.

“Staff members have been evacuated from the affected building and an investigation into what caused the fire is also underway. Contingency measures are being implemented and the safety of all employees is prioritised.

“The Corporation will provide a further update once the emergency services have surveyed the situation”.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Fire breaks out at SABC Radio Park building in Joburg

Read more on these topics

emergency services Fire Johanneburg

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Politics ‘Winds of change’: EFF, IFP sound warning to ANC
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe