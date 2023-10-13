WATCH: No injuries after fire breaks out at recycling centre in Marlboro near Alexandra

No injuries were reported.

Screengrab of the fire at the recylcing plant in Marlboro.

The Johannesburg Emergency Service has responded to yet another fire.

It is understood the blaze broke out at a recycling centre in Marlboro, near Alexandra on Friday.

Videos show the building was gutted by the fire.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters were on the scene.

Watch the fire at the recycling plant

“No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still the subject of investigations.”

SABC fire

The blaze comes a day after a fire broke out at the SABC Radio Park building in Auckland Park in Joburg on Thursday.

Mulaudzi said employees were evacuated, and no injuries were reported. He said the fire started at the lifts on the ground floor of the building.

“It looks like the fire was started by debris and paper next to the lift-pit area. We can confirm there is no damage into the building and no injuries reported.”

The SABC confirmed an investigation was underway.

“Staff members have been evacuated from the affected building and an investigation into what caused the fire is also underway. Contingency measures are being implemented and the safety of all employees is prioritised.

“The Corporation will provide a further update once the emergency services have surveyed the situation”.

