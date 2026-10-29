No matric exams during elections week: What you need to know

Exams will be suspended from 3 to 5 November and resume on Friday, 6 November. Monday, 9 November, will be a non-examination day.

South Africa’s National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams will take a three-day break around the local government elections on Wednesday, 4 November, after the timetable was adjusted to protect matriculants from election-related disruptions.

Examinations will be suspended from 3 to 5 November and resume on Friday, 6 November. Monday, 9 November has also been set aside as a non-examination day.

Matric exams adjusted

Umalusi, the quality assurance council for the country’s education and training system, amended the timetable to accommodate the elections, as it did during the 2021 local government elections.

The council said the move was intended to minimise potential disruption from election-related activities, including political gatherings and community protests.

During a state of readiness briefing on 8 October, Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi said the change was necessary because the polls fall within the October/November examination period.

“As was the case in 2021, this year’s examination timetable has had to be amended to accommodate the upcoming local government elections,” he said.

Election risks flagged

Rakometsi said Umalusi had previously identified political activities and community protests as factors that could disrupt examinations.

“Because the local government elections on 4 November coincide with the examination period, related political activities may affect examination operations,” he said.

He added that the council would coordinate with key education stakeholders to safeguard the process.

“Umalusi will, therefore, work closely with assessment bodies, provincial education departments and other relevant stakeholders to prevent election-related activities from interfering with the examination process,” Rakometsi said.

Communities urged to assist

Umalusi has also called on political and community leaders, principals, teachers and parents to limit disruptions around schools, particularly those used as examination centres and voting stations.

Rakometsi noted that many schools hold extra classes on weekends and during holidays to prepare candidates for the examinations.

“Umalusi urges all stakeholders, including political and community leaders, principals, teachers and parents, to minimise the disruption caused by political activities, especially in the vicinity of schools serving as examination centres,” he said.

The council appealed to all stakeholders to support candidates during what it described as a critical stage of their educational journey.

“Umalusi appeals to everyone to provide candidates with the support they need during this critical stage of their educational journey and to take every possible step to ensure that no candidate is unduly disadvantaged,” Rakometsi said.