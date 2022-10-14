Kenneth Mokgatlhe
North West municipality accused of stealing money meant for flood victims

According to the report, each shack cost the municipality around R47 000.

Picture: iStock
The Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality in North West has been accused of stealing money that was supposed to help flood victims in Deelpan village. This followed two flooding incidents. One occurred on 17 December 2021 and another on 18 February this year. According to a document titled Section 29 of Municipal Finance Management Act 56 of 2003: Unforeseen and Unavoidable Expenditure Report, a total of R5 769 208,40 was used to mitigate the effects of the floods in the village. The report further claimed R2 635 371 was used to build shacks and buy tents, salvage sheets, mattresses and...

