6 Oct 2022
Opposition parties vow to snatch ‘mafia and gangster-infested’ Ditsobotla municipality from ANC

Opposition parties at Ditsobotla municipality are looking to capitalise on the ANC's tarnished public image.

Ditsobotla Mayor Mokgothu
Ditsobotla Local Municipality Mayor Stokie Mokgothu. Photo: Supplied
Opposition parties at the North West's broken Ditsobotla Local Municipality are readying themselves to win over residents in the upcoming by-elections, hoping to replace the African National Congress (ANC) under which services collapsed due to corruption and mismanagement. On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) formally voted in favour of the dissolution of the Lichtenburg-based municipality, after adopting a report from its Select Committee on Cogta, Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements recommending the disbandment. By-election The dissolution paves the way for a by-election to be held within three months. This means that all council seats will be contested...

