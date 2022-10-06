Opposition parties vow to snatch ‘mafia and gangster-infested’ Ditsobotla municipality from ANC

Opposition parties at the North West's broken Ditsobotla Local Municipality are readying themselves to win over residents in the upcoming by-elections, hoping to replace the African National Congress (ANC) under which services collapsed due to corruption and mismanagement. On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) formally voted in favour of the dissolution of the Lichtenburg-based municipality, after adopting a report from its Select Committee on Cogta, Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements recommending the disbandment. By-election The dissolution paves the way for a by-election to be held within three months. This means that all council seats will be contested...

Opposition parties at the North West’s broken Ditsobotla Local Municipality are readying themselves to win over residents in the upcoming by-elections, hoping to replace the African National Congress (ANC) under which services collapsed due to corruption and mismanagement.

On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) formally voted in favour of the dissolution of the Lichtenburg-based municipality, after adopting a report from its Select Committee on Cogta, Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements recommending the disbandment.

By-election

The dissolution paves the way for a by-election to be held within three months. This means that all council seats will be contested afresh.

Last year’s local elections saw the ANC clinching a 51% majority with 21 seats, followed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) with six seats each. The Freedom Front Plus and Forum for Service Delivery (F4SD) each hold two seats, while the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the African Independent Congress (AIC) each has one seat.

The opposition parties are looking to capitalise on the ANC’s torn public image and amass votes from disillusioned residents.

‘EFF ready to govern’

EFF provincial spokesperson Fanon Moema said his party was ready to take over.

“People are suffering because of the ANC’s infighting and personal interests. For us, we plan to invest everything we have in the upcoming by-elections. We’re going to channel both capital and human resources to make sure that we unite our people behind the banner of the EFF and govern.

“We have professionals, our own machinery and a code of conduct that makes sure every EFF councillor is accountable on what happens in their municipality on a weekly basis. We are going to fight towards winning the elections, we are ready,” Moema said.

He added that the EFF will pursue criminal charges against those who looted and rendered Ditsobotla dysfunctional.

The party’s provincial and regional structures started holding meetings this week to strategise ahead of the by-elections.

Meanwhile, the ANC plans to dump what it called the “rotten potatoes” and bring in new candidates to contest for council seats.

According to its North West spokesperson Tumelo Maruping, there is a “new atmosphere” in the province after the election of new ANC leaders two months ago.

He also said problems plaguing the municipality cannot be attributed only to the ANC.

“There’s new hope for the ANC across the province, including in Ditsobotla. And remember that there were two parallel councils, all those included members from other parties such as the DA, EFF and ACDP.”

He said there were two groupings of “cartels” in council emanating from communities.

“It was a cartel from the community gunning for the municipality and it looted the coffers. Our own councillors fell into the trap of being part of those cartels… They were not a DA or ANC cartel, but came from the community.

“We have identified the problem and decided that none of the councillors will come back to represent the ANC. They can run as independents, it’s their choice if they want to. But we are not going to retain any of them, they plunged us into a crisis. We’ll be fielding new candidates… comrades who understand the mandate of the ANC.”

The governing party will be launching its campaign for Ditsobotla this month, which will form part of the Letsema campaign in the North West, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, he said.

Meanwhile, the DA’s provincial leader Leon Basson said although the party doesn’t believe that the dissolution will fix Ditsobotla, his party is ready to contest the by-elections.

“This decision is an abuse of the Constitution by the ANC to settle factional party political scores. It is also an abuse of taxpayer money to fund fresh elections 11 months after the last local government elections. The ANC cannot rebuild what it has destroyed.

“The people of Ditsobotla should use their voting power to say enough is enough. The DA will campaign hard to bring the ANC below 50%, and with the community’s support, it is possible to see a DA-led local government elected in Ditsobotla,” Basson said in a statement.

‘Ditsobotla is mafia and gangster-infested’

Cogta select committee chairperson China Dodovu described the state of Ditsobotla as “criminally captured, mafia and gangster infested with unethical officials” at the helm, misappropriating public funds meant for delivery of services for the residents.

The committee undertook an oversight visit to the beleaguered municipality last week.

“We noted with great concern triggers that led to the decision to dissolve Ditsobotla – which included poor performance, poor service delivery, political interference and infighting, factionalism, lack of consequence management, non-compliance with legislation and supply chain management. Leadership squabbles between the mayor and speaker, leading to council unable to undertake its work.

“As members of the select committee, we are of the opinion that issues raised require the NCOP to approve the dissolution that would ensure good governance and the return of services at Ditsobotla,” he said.

Ditsobotla includes rural towns such as Lichtenburg and Coligny, and along with most of the shambolic North West councils, is marred by rolling protests.

Adding to the declined local economy and joblessness, businesses are shutting down and leaving due to lack of basic services such water and proper roads.

One such company was milk and cheese maker Clover SA, which relocated its Lichtenburg factory to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Clover employed 380 permanent employees and 40 temporary employees at the Lichtenburg factory.

Parallel councils with two mayors

After winning control of Ditsobotla after the 2021 municipal polls, bickering ANC factions created two parallel councils with two mayors, two speakers and two municipal managers.

Mayor Stokie Mokgothu, who was installed after the elections, led one faction, which included acting municipal manager Tsietsi Sema and speaker Kgosi Phakedi.

The other faction, which routinely travelled 60km away to Mahikeng to hold its meetings, included its own speaker Mpho Lekaba and acting municipal manager Josephine Ledwaba.

The cash-strapped municipality owes its 39 councillors and staffers salaries for more than five months.

Water shortages, dilapidated infrastructure, and sewer-infested streets characterise Ditsobotla. It has an Eskom debt of over R100 million and is ranked as one of the worst run councils in the country.

‘DA won’t rubber stamp ANC factional politics’

Only the DA-led Western Cape rejected the disbandment during the NCOP sitting.

Party MP Isaac Sileku said numerous interventions at Ditsobotla have previously failed to yield positive results for struggling residents.

“The question we need to ask is how was this regression and collapse of Ditsobotla allowed by the ANC provincial government ignoring glaring red flags of mismanagement and maladministration?

“The province failed to render support as per section 154 of the constitution… we cannot tolerate systematic looting of municipalities and corruption by dissolving councils while accounting officials and management remain untouchable.”

According to Dodovu, Cogta MEC Lena Miga has been asked to appear before the committee to explain why she appointed an administrator ahead of Parliament’s own processes.

Miga announced the appointment of administrator Radinaledi Mosiane through a press release last week.

“We noted with grave concern that the Cogta MEC has taken an unprocedural step before the committee could deliberate, adopt or even table the report to this house this morning for approval or disapproval of dissolution.

“The steps taken by the MEC to appoint the administrator are not procedural and thus invalid and undermine the legal process. That also perpetuates the unfounded belief that this is merely a rubber stamping process. The MEC must appear within a month before the committee to explain her actions.”