North West municipality fails to pay 39 councillors, workers for more than five months

Kenneth Mokgatlhe

Cash-strapped Ditsobotla local municipality has sent a letter of intent to halt last week’s decision by the North West government to invoke Section 139 (1)(c) of the constitution with immediate effect.

The decision by the council comes after the municipality has failed to pay its 39 councillors and employees for more than five months.

There have been two mayors, two speakers and two municipal managers from two factions of the ANC. In the letter released on Monday, the lawyers of the municipality argue the action by the provincial government is invalid and unlawful.

In a letter dated 15 September, the council was dissolved with immediate effect and the designated administrator was informed to ask for an equitable share from National Treasury, which has not been released and has affected the salaries of councillors and employees of the municipality.

“Once the administrator has been appointed, National Treasury is informed accordingly and that the equitable share of the Ditsobotla local municipality is released as a matter of urgency,” the letter read.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) have welcomed a decision by the provincial government to intervene.

“Since the 2021 local government elections, the community of Ditsobotla have been affected by the ANC factional battles that have caused gross instability and left the community without basic service delivery,” said EFF caucus leader Brenda Mokuoane.

F4SD provincial organiser Alfred Nyamane said the move to approach the court by the municipality would constitute a wasteful expenditure.

“This is a total wasteful expenditure. What then happens when the municipality loses the court case,” Nyamane asked.

Independent political analyst Ralph Mathekga said he was not surprised to see intentions by the council to challenge the provincial government’s decision. “The centre is no longer holding at Luthuli House. It is a sad tale at the ANC’s headquarters,” Mathekga said.

