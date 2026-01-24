North West Police request assistance in locating two kidnapped men [Pictures]

The two men were last seen on 14 December 2025 when they were allegedly taken from their home.

Police in Ottoshoop, North West are requesting assistance in locating two kidnapped men, 25-year-old Oratile Calvin Mokgethi and 26-year-old Ketshepamang Sebothe, both from Maruping Village near Ottoshoop.

Police spokesperson Kelebogile Morake said the two men were last seen by family members on Sunday evening, 14 December 2025 when they were allegedly taken from their home by four unknown males.

“Following the incident, a case of kidnapping was opened with Ottoshoop police station,” she said.

“A search was conducted in and around the area, however, no positive results have been obtained thus far.”

25-year-old Oratile Calvin Mokgethi. Picture: Supplied

Clothes worn by kidnapped men

Morake said at the time of their disappearance, Mokgethi was wearing a blue and white vest with a long blue track pants and pink and white sleepers. He has a slender built body, weighs about 70 kg, 1.5m tall and has long black hair.

Sebothe was wearing black jeans, a yellow reflector jacket and green Ellesse tekkies/sneakers. He has a medium built body, weighs about 70kg, 1.5m tall and has short black hair.

“The police appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the missing men to contact the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Tumelo Molatlhegi on Cell: 082 373 9830,” she said.

“Alternatively, information can be reported to the nearest police station or Crime Stop on ‪08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs may also be communicated via the MySAPS App on a smartphone. Extortion-related incidents can be reported on the Extortion Hotline on 080 091 1011.”

26-year-old Ketshepamang Sebothe. Picture: Supplied

Another missing boy

Police in Lichtenburg, North West are requesting assistance in locating missing 17-year-old Letlhogonolo Daniel Matebele.

Morake said he was last seen on Monday night, 29 December 2025, when he told his parents that he was going to sleep.

“A search commenced around Lichtenburg and extensive investigations were conducted, without any positive results,” she said.

17-year-old Letlhogonolo Daniel Matebele. Picture: Supplied

“According to his parents, the boy is epileptic and mentally unstable. His parents cannot remember what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. Matebele is dark in complexion and of slender build.

“The police request anyone who may have information regarding the missing person’s whereabouts to contact the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Alpheus Moremi on Cell: 079 080 7284.”

