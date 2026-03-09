Safety of Gauteng residents must remain a ‘national priority’, committee says as new Saps units tackle ‘complex threats’

Saps established two specialised units in Gauteng aimed at 'confronting some of the most dangerous and complex criminal threats facing the province".

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety says the safety of Gauteng residents must remain a “national priority”.

The committee on Monday welcomed the intervention by the South African Police Service (Saps) to establish two specialised units in Gauteng aimed at what it called “confronting some of the most dangerous and complex criminal threats facing the province”.

PKTT

The first specialised unit will focus on the investigation of political assassinations and politically motivated killings of government officials.

This unit will mirror the model of the Political Killings Task Team, which has previously demonstrated the importance of dedicated investigative capacity in dealing with targeted and organised violence.

Other crimes

The second specialised unit will focus on crimes related to kidnappings, extortion and criminal activities targeting infrastructure projects.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee, Dr Bandile Masuku, said these crimes have become increasingly sophisticated and coordinated, posing a serious threat not only to public safety but also to economic stability and service delivery in the province.

“The committee strongly supports the establishment of these specialised units, particularly in light of the alarming crime statistics highlighted during a recent briefing by the Gauteng provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, to the committee on Thursday, 5 March 2026.”

Police killings and kidnappings

During this briefing on the third Quarter Crime Statistics for the 2025-26 financial year, covering the period between October and December 2025, the committee was informed that 10 police officers were murdered in Gauteng in just three months.

Masuku said the committee viewed the attacks and killings of police as a “deeply disturbing and unacceptable reality”.

“The murder of a police officer is not only an attack on an individual, but a direct attack on the rule of law and the authority of the state.

“Equally concerning is the growing trend of kidnappings in the province. According to the crime statistics presented to the committee, kidnapping cases increased by 2.1% during the period under review. Kidnappings, often linked to organised criminal networks and extortion schemes, have become a significant threat to communities, businesses and public officials,” Masuku said.

Saps commitment

Masuku said the creation of these units signals a firm commitment by Saps to confront violent crime head-on and to restore public confidence in law enforcement.

“Ultimately, the safety of Gauteng residents must remain a national priority, and the committee stands firmly behind all initiatives that strengthen the ability of law enforcement to protect communities and uphold the rule of law.”

Masuku said the committee will continue to exercise its oversight responsibility to ensure that these specialised units are adequately resourced, properly coordinated and able to deliver measurable results in the fight against crime.

