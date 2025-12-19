Three arrested after Burgersfort kidnapping for ransom

Police rescued a kidnapping victim and arrested three suspects following a coordinated intelligence-driven operation in Burgersfort.

Intelligence-driven investigations by the police in Limpopo have led to the arrest of three suspects linked to a Burgersfort kidnapping for ransom and carjacking.

On 11 December, police opened a kidnapping and carjacking case after three suspects allegedly kidnapped a male victim around Burgersfort town.

The suspects then demanded a ransom from his family.

Police rescued kidnapping victim

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the police rescued the victim swiftly after intensive investigations.

The suspects, however, fled the scene with the victim’s car, a white Toyota Corolla with Mpumalanga registration plates.

Ledwaba said the police arrested the suspects after intelligence-driven investigations conducted by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Burgersfort detectives, and the Public Order Policing unit.

“Acting on information received, police traced and apprehended the suspects at Extension 05, Burgersfort, in the early hours of Friday, 19 December 2025,” he said.

During the operation, officers recovered a firearm and ammunition believed to have been used in the crime.

Firearm charges

The South African Police Service (Saps) opened a separate case docket for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police are detaining the suspects at the Burgersfort police station. They are expected to appear before the Burgersfort Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 22 December.

The trio is facing charges of kidnapping, carjacking, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, praised the officers involved for their quick, coordinated, and professional response.

Hadebe reiterated Saps’ commitment to decisively combat serious and violent crime in the province.

Investigation

Ledwaba said investigators are continuing the investigation. They are working to recover the victim’s vehicle and track down an additional suspect linked to the crime.

He added that anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of additional suspects should contact the investigating officer.

