NPC celebrates major milestone during start-up ceremony at Simuma plant

Natal Portland Cement (NPC), the only cement producer in KwaZulu-Natal, celebrated a major milestone during the start-up ceremony of its newly upgraded kiln at its Simuma plant, based near Oribi, inland of Port Shepstone.

The event, held on June 27, marked a significant achievement in the company’s Simuma expansion project, which commenced in September of last year.

At the end of this project, NPC will increase its clinker production capacity and cement production to meet the demand for cement in KZN and beyond.

The Simuma plant has been modified and upgraded into a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance efficiency, improve reliability and ensure environmental sustainability.

The kiln upgrade is part of the multi-faceted Simuma Expansion Project (SEP) that will increase the cement production capacity of the plant from 1.5 million tons per annum to 2.8 million tons per annum. This expansion is a crucial step in NPC’s new chapter and the overall company’s renewal and growth strategy.

In December 2023, NPC was acquired by Huaxin Group, a multinational cement and building materials giant based in China.

The group committed to invest more than R1bn in the expansion and growth of NPC.

NPC is one of more than 600 operations within the overseas business unit of Huaxin Group.

Speaking at the start-up ceremony, Huaxin Group President, Li Yeqing said: “The Simuma expansion is a testament to Huaxin’s commitment to strengthen and grow the NPC brand in South Africa. The investment in latest and modern technology will help NPC increase its production capacity, grow its market share and make NPC a great cement business in SA.”

He said the investment goes far beyond production numbers, and reflects Huaxin’s intent to boost local economic development, make a positive impact in local communities surrounding NPC operations and to set a new benchmark for excellence, speed and sustainability in global cement projects.

NPC, being the only cement producer in KZN, has significant cement manufacturing and mining investments in the province.

The company is located in Durban, Port Shepstone and Newcastle, with three cement plants, a limestone quarry, two aggregate mines and six ready-mix concrete operations.

NPC employs over 450 permanent employees and over 500 contractors in KZN.

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved in less than one year of implementing our SEP project, in nine months to be precise,” says NPC Chief Executive Officer, Wang Xuanqian.

Ray Nkonyeni Municipality mayor, Zodwa Mzindle, said the moment represented a new chapter in the community’s economic journey.

“This plant symbolises the spirit of innovation, progress and collaboration. It showcases our region’s potential to attract investment,” she said.

The start-up ceremony was attended by more than 100 guests, including employees and customers, as well as government and community stakeholders.

The ceremony featured profound speeches from provincial and local government as well as from customers. The formal programme was followed by a brief plant tour, during which participants witnessed various expansion activities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mohammed Sujith said: “We are talking about a full package that enhances production capacity, more efficient use, environmental responsibility and the product that is ready to meet the domestic and international demand. The new chapter is more than infrastructure achievement, it’s a catalyst for national impact.”