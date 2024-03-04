There’s Nsfas… and now there’s this ‘bursary bonanza’ by major SA retailer

South Africa's biggest retailer has opened bursary applications for 2024 and 2025. Here's the details.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (Nsfas) crippling string of IT challenges, “improper conduct” by its former CEO Andile Nongogo and bursary payment delays in 2023 cast the spotlight once again on the accessibility of tertiary education.

NSFAS acting chairperson of the board, Professor Lourens van Staden, revealed during a media briefing on Monday, 4 March 2024 that the bursary scheme faced challenges at the beginning of the academic year, which led to delays in receiving registration data from universities.

According to Van Staden, the board asked institutions to operate as interim channels to pay the February and March allowances.

Nsfas has provisionally funded 1.2 million students and rejected about 240 000 bursary applications so far for the 2024 academic year

Shoprite Group’s bursary programme: What to know

Fortunately, our government’s bursary scheme is not the only beacon of hope for students in need of funding.

High-achieving students keen to carve out a career in the retail industry have until 31 April 2024 to apply for the Shoprite Group’s bursary programme which covers all tuition fees and accommodation.

In addition to tuition and accommodation, bursary holders will also receive a monthly grocery allowance and have access to the Shoprite Employee Wellness programme.

The comprehensive bursary is geared towards funding students enrolled for degree studies in Accounting, Biological Sciences, Criminology, Information Technology, Logistics and Supply Chain, Retail Business Management, Food Sciences, as well as Agricultural Sciences.

Employment guaranteed

The retailer is the largest private sector employer in South Africa and one of the country’s top graduate employers.

The bursary also comes with the guarantee of employment after graduation, which – according to the Shoprite Group – will provide beneficiaries “a seamless entry into the business allowing them to learn from the industry’s top talent, experts and mentors”.

R14.9m investment in bursary programme

In the last financial year, the Shoprite Group invested R14.9 million in its bursary programme, which funded 200 students.

In 2023, for the third consecutive year, the retailer was awarded the Gradstar Students’ Choice Award for Employer of Choice in the retail sector.

“As a leader in retail innovation, the company provides fertile ground for young talent to grow and thrive,” explained Leigh Adams, Head of Talent and Learning Solutions at the Shoprite Group.

Our bursaries are aligned to critical skills in the business and our commitment to uplifting the lives of young people by providing them an entryway into highly skilled roles.