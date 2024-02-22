WATCH: Miss SA Natasha Joubert reveals 31 beneficiaries of her bursary campaign

Natasha hopes to create more opportunities in the future.

In a groundbreaking initiative, 31 students hailing from diverse backgrounds across South Africa have been announced as the first bursary recipients of reigning Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert’s educational advocacy campaign dubbed the Natasha Joubert Collective.

The 31 recipients will be studying at Boston campuses around South Africa.

Among them is Soweto actress and entrepreneur Thando Mngomezulu, who aims to utilise her scholarship to study Content Creation.

Her goal is to establish social media platforms and podcasts to support individuals living with skin conditions.

“I want to be able to create and build my YouTube channel, TikTok following and produce podcasts.

I will use these platforms for people living with different types of skin conditions and create awareness around them as I talk from personal experience and have been living with psoriasis for over a decade,” Thando said.

Stacy Govender from KwaZulu-Natal, who will be the first in her family to pursue tertiary education, plans to study for a Higher Certificate in Paralegal Practice.

She sees this opportunity as a means to inspire young women in her community.

“It is hard for me to express how much this opportunity means to me. There’s not much female empowerment in my community. Thanks to Natasha giving me a chance, I hope to show young women that it is possible to change your life and achieve what you set out to do,” she said.

Natasha hopes to create more opportunities

Reflecting on the success of this initiative, Natasha expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to change the lives of 31 deserving students.

She said she remains committed to expanding these opportunities and helping more people.

“We’ve been working so hard on selecting students, going through their applications as well as their motivation letters, and we had the privilege to inform them that they have been chosen to be part of the NJC Collective Education Bursary programme with Boston City Campus!

“This month, 31 students will be embarking on their education journey! Thank you to every single person who submitted an application. We hope that we will have the ability to create more opportunities in the future to assist even more individuals,” she wrote on Instagram.

