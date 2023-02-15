NSPCA to lay charges of animal cruelty against Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm

Citizen Reporter

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) says it will lay a criminal complaint of animal cruelty at the controversial Gupta-linked Vrede Integrated Dairy farm in the Free State.

Alleged animal cruelty

This after the non-profit organisation received information that a herd of dairy cows was being left without food, water and veterinary treatment at the farm, which – in the past – was known as the Vrede dairy farm.

NSPCA spokesperson Keshvi Nair on Wednesday said the organisation recently sent its team of inspectors to investigate the circumstances at the farm.

The inspectors apparently found four cows that were emaciated and could not move. Nair said none of the cows had received the urgent veterinary attention that they required.

“Before the NSPCAs intervention, these cows would have been forced to endure a great amount of suffering because they hadn’t received any veterinary attention.

“While at the farm, the NSPCA instructed the relevant staff to contact a veterinarian for the suffering animals. Shockingly, instead of contacting a commercial vet, the farm chose to try and contact a state veterinarian knowing full well that state veterinarians do not work over weekends.

“It is questionable as to why a privately run dairy farm would depend on the services of a state veterinarian,” said Nair in a statement.

Emergency veterinary attention

As a result of the farm failing to procure emergency veterinary attention for the cows, Nair said the NSPCA euthanised all four cows to prevent further suffering.

“Shortly after this, the NSPCA conducted a follow-up inspection on the farm and were shocked to find even more animal cruelty. One of the cows was found suffering from an apparent eye infection that was left untreated and had maggots eating away at the eyeball.

“In addition, two more cows had to be humanely euthanised by the NSPCA to prevent further suffering. One was found struggling to breathe and hadn’t been able to move for three days, and the other had a broken leg that hadn’t healed properly.

“None of the three cows had received any recent veterinary attention despite the fact that they were suffering.”

Calves suffering from diarrhoea

Nair added that the NSPCA also found calves suffering from diarrhoea.

She said the medication that was provided to them was allegedly inadequate due to an alleged shortage of medication on the farm.

“In addition to this, other welfare concerns included the fact that the calves did not have sufficient access to potable drinking water and feed, and they were being kept in dirty living conditions.”

Vrede dairy farm history

In 2012, a Gupta-linked company called Estina entered into an agreement with the Free State Department of Agriculture to establish and implement a dairy farm project in Vrede, to benefit previously disadvantaged farmers and to uplift the people of the area.

However, the project was used to loot the department’s coffers with millions of rand allegedly siphoned off to the Guptas.

Nair said the NSPCA would lay the criminal complaint of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act.

She said animals that remained on the farm would continue to be monitored by the organisation.

“Access to food, water, shelter and veterinary attention are the most basic requirements that any animal needs to survive, and owners are legally obligated to provide these basic necessities for their animals.”

This is not the first time the farm had faced claims of animal cruelty.

In 2014, the NSPCA laid charges against members of the farm after inspectors found animals suffering.

“Unfortunately, the case was dropped by the state, claiming that the charged party had fled to India and could no longer be traced,” said Nair.

