Roaring concerns: SA’s big cat industry faces ethical overhaul

Moves by government to better regulate the wildlife industry and steer it on a more ethical and sustainable path have been welcomed by experts, although there’s also been some criticism.

One of the main areas of concern is that of the big cat predator industry.

Largest captive lion population

According to just-released report by the Ministerial Task Team (MTT), SA has the largest captive lion population in the world, with increasing diversification into other carnivore species, with at least 7 838 lions, 626 tigers and at least 2 315 other captive carnivores, including cheetahs and servals.

MTT chair Kam Chetty said levels of legal compliance in the big cat industry were low.

“It can be expected to remain as such, with high profile reports of incidents of animal abuse that are affecting the reputation of the country as a premier wild-life destination,” he said.

Dr Sarah Johnson, a conservation biologist and member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, praised MTT’s emphasis on phasing out unsustainable practices.

In a bid to address the mounting concerns surrounding the wildlife industry, the MTT issued a series of recommendations aimed at steering the sector towards a more sustainable and ethical path.

“The industry is large and complex, with a long history that is not aligned with both current international trends and domestic policy changes on conservation,” said Johnson.

Step in the right direction

She applauded the recommendation, saying the phased approach outlined by the MTT is a step in the right direction.

“It acknowledges the complexities of the issue while setting a clear pathway towards a more sustainable and ethical wildlife industry.”

However, Johnson cautioned that voluntary exits alone might not be sufficient to address systemic issues in the industry. “While voluntary exit pathways are commendable, we must ensure that robust regulatory frameworks are in place to prevent loopholes and ensure compliance with conservation standards,” she emphasised.

Key recommendations

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, said the key recommendations of MTT were that government approve:

Phase 1: “Engage voluntary exit candidates to finalise the pathways and exit terms”; and

Phase 2: “Acquisition and incineration of lion bone stockpiles contingent upon sterilisation of lions and compliance with the voluntary exit principles.”

Creecy added: “Issue a short-term directive to ensure consistent application of animal well-being is assured through issuing of permits and conducting oversights and prohibit captive lion breeding in the medium term to safeguard benefits of voluntary exit.”

Reintroduce the lione bone export quota

Meanwhile, Chetty said industry bodies also called for the government to reintroduce the lion bone export quota.

“Conservation and animal welfare NGOs have argued strongly that the industry should be shut down, as recommended by the High Level Panel and the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment,” said Chetty.

“They, however, concede that it is a complex process and that voluntary exit should be the first steps in the process, while ensuring that the industry’s growth is halted through sterilisation of lions.”

He said owners in six provinces, representing a diverse range of facility sizes and types, have already expressed their interest to consider voluntarily exit, pending government’s approval of the exit options.

