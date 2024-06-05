Clever response to KFC ad leads to R50 000 donation for NSRI

The NSRI tweeted that it was willing to rescue any scientists on Marion Island that were taking extreme measures to satisfy their craving for KFC.

KFC Senior Marketing Manager Mukundi Munzhelele handed a R50 000 donation to National Sea Rescue Institute CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson during a function at the V&A Waterfront Sea Rescue station in Cape Town on 25 May 2024. Picture: Supplied

A KFC advert – showing the lengths two scientists would go to to be able to get back to South Africa to once again taste their favourite chicken – led to the the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) getting a R50 000 donation.

The advert was inspired by the South Africans who spend more than a year on the remote Marion Island, one of South Africa’s farthest-flung territories, in service of science. It featured an over 2200km rubber-duck voyage by two of them who were determined to satisfy their craving for KFC.

WATCH: KFC’s ‘Beyond The Sea’ advert

KFC advert captures imagination of South Africans

In the initial unbranded stage of the campaign, radio shows across the country were interrupted by messages from one of the scientists crossing the Atlantic Ocean, creating nationwide intrigue and a clever tweet from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

NSRI tweeted: “Hey @KFCSA, some of our concerned supporters called our Emergency Operations Centre about your trip from Marion Island to SA. That resulted in an investigation with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.”

“We now know it’s just an ad, but if you ever really need us, just know that our volunteer rescue crew are on stand-by 24/7. Wherever you are – we are.”

Hey @KFCSA, some of our concerned supporters called our Emergency Operations Center about your trip from Marion Island to SA. That resulted in an investigation with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre. — National Sea Rescue Institute (@NSRI) April 10, 2024

KFC Africa Chief Marketing Officer Grant Macpherson says the calls to the NSRI came as a surprise. “When we conceptualise large-scale integrated campaigns like this, we try to anticipate and mitigate any unintended consequences,” he says.

“We didn’t imagine listeners reporting a maritime emergency, but their concern and the response by the heroes at the NSRI reminded us of the work done by this amazing organisation.”

R50 000 donation from KFC

Replying to the NSRI, KFC tweeted: “We appreciate your lookout for our chicken voyage! Rest assured, our #MarionIsland journey was just a TASTE expedition. Watch out for a Bucket-load of thanks coming your way.”

The NSRI then received a R50 000 donation from KFC. The money was handed over on Saturday 25 May at the V&A Waterfront sea rescue station in Cape Town.

NSRI CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson expressed his appreciation for the donation.

“Last year alone, our volunteers rescued more than 1 800 people, and every year our staff work hard on teaching water safety and survival swimming campaigns. All this is expensive, so we’re deeply grateful for KFC’s contribution.”

Life on the island is depicted in a video created for the campaign. It features video calls with friends enjoying KFC in South Africa and the moment two scientists “escape” clutching a KFC shopping list from their fellow islanders.

In the gaming phase of the campaign, South Africans will be able to get a sense of just how far the Marion Island scientists were prepared to go for the taste of KFC by playing the KFC Taste Scrollable mobile game. They will be able to scroll the equivalent of 2 000km, with prizes at key moments along the way – including a grand prize of more than 2 000 pieces of chicken.