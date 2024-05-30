12 Taiwanese enterprises to showcase products at Big 5 Construct South Africa 2024

With innovation, Taiwan's hardware and building material industry continues to meet customer demand with more ubiquitous products.

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is pleased to announce that it will lead a delegation of 12 Taiwanese enterprises to participate in Big 5 Construct South Africa 2024 from June 4 to June 6 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Taiwan Pavilion at Big 5 Construct 2024 will showcase a diverse range of building materials and hardware products, including scanner NVR surveillance systems, dockable roller screens, ceiling and partition products, various types of ceiling tiles and boards, professional house/construction hand socket/tool sets, display (traditional & digital), energy-saving film, energy-saving glass, heat shield displays, display racks, foldable trolley carts, washers, wall-mounted shelves, roller door openers (roller shutter operators), and related parts of roll-up doors (garage doors), building materials, portable water filters, interior wooden doors, and water purification products.

Among the exhibitors at the Taiwan Pavilion are:

Mbran Filtra Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2019, Mbran specializes in the R&D and production of microfiltration hollow fiber membranes, holding a leading position in this field. The company aims to solve complex filtration and purification problems. Mbranfiltra produces hydrophobic and hydrophilic membranes using high molecular weight materials like Polyethersulfone (PES), Nylon, Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and Polypropylene (PP), catering to diverse industry needs. https://www.mbranfiltra.com/

PLUSTEK INC.

Since 1986, Plustek has been a global imaging solution provider, designing, manufacturing, and marketing a comprehensive range of document scanners and intelligent process automation technologies. Plustek’s digital platforms enable real-time access to solutions and services, helping industries and organizations across their business lifecycles become more agile and efficient. www.plustek.com

TAIWAN ENERGY SAVING FILM COMPANY

Specializing in high heat insulation and high light transmittance energy-saving films (glass), the company’s products can effectively save more than 33% of air-conditioning and lighting costs while blocking more than 99% of ultraviolet rays. Their product line includes special floor risers and insulation panels for roofs and walls, recognized by the Taiwan Green Building Materials Label. www.greenfilm.tw

TAROKO DOOR & WINDOW TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Founded in 1987, Taroko specializes in innovative pleated and roller retractable screen doors and windows, holding over 200 patents. They operate three professional manufacturing and design bases, producing excellent ventilation doors/windows, retractable screen doors/windows, and hardware accessories for aluminum doors/windows. www.hiss.com.tw

YU DIN Metal Works (Mtius) Ltd./ HERCULES GLOBAL CO., LTD.

YU DIN Metal Works (Mtius) Ltd is the first overseas manufacturing unit of Hercules Global in Taiwan. YU DIN Metal Works manufactures ceiling suspension systems and warehouses various fasteners and hand tools for ceiling and partition installation, offering clients comprehensive purchasing options without intermediary surcharges. This advantage helps clients better utilize their assets by reviewing stock on a monthly basis. www.hercules-global.com

Additional exhibitors in the Taiwan Pavilion include AQUAPRO, specialing in water purification products. CHIANYI TRADING, a professional maker of different door skins and wooden doors for over 50 years; MAU FENG HARDWARE, a leading manufacturer in the roller shutter industry and an OEM and solution provider; MEGA-LINK, offering total solutions for Tablet PCs & NVR surveillance systems and OEM/ODM projects; and RIO TOOLS, specializing in professional hand tool manufacturing with over 90% of its products produced in-house. SHIHMARK established in 1977, manufacturering stationery, gifts, computer accessories, office equipment, and housewares, with a focus on acrylic products. SUNSIGHT (Display Rack, Foldable Trolly Cart, Glass Rack Set, Draw Set, Paper Roll Holder, and more).

In 2023, Taiwan’s total exports to South Africa reached USD 552.66 million, with main items including flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, machines for reception, conversion and transmission, albacore or long-finned tunas, polystyrene, motor vehicle parts and accessories, screws and bolts, electric cycles, mountain bicycles, and machine parts and accessories. These figures demonstrate the active commercial interactions between Taiwan and South Africa.

TAITRA warmly welcomes enterprises to visit the Taiwan Pavilion Booth No. 842, Hall 3, and take the opportunity to meet Taiwanese enterprises at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg. For more information on the Taiwanese business delegation, please contact:

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Ms. Goldie Lee

Email: goldie@taitra.org.tw

Tel: +886-2-2725-5200 Ext. 1334

Fax: +886-2-2757-6653

Taipei Liaison Office in the Republic of South Africa

Email: zaf@mofa.gov.tw

Tel: +27(12) 4306071-3

Fax: +27(12) 3427110

Taiwan Trade Center Johannesburg

Email: johannesburg@taitra.org.tw

Tel: +27(11) 2682006

Fax: +27(11) 2682017