‘Everybody who swindled VBS money need to serve their time’, says Ntshavheni

VBS Mutual Bank collapsed in 2018 due to extensive looting of its funds.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government wants those responsible for the collapse of Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank to be jailed.

This follows the leaking of explosive affidavit deposed by former VBS Mutual Bank chairperson, Tshifhiwa Matodzi.

Matodzi pleaded guilty to corruption, theft, fraud, money laundering and racketeering as part of a plea deal with the state.

He was, therefore, convicted and sentenced this week to an effective 15 years in jail.

His affidavit has implicated EFF leaders, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, as well as former National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane in the VBS scandal.

Law enforcement still looking into VBS

When asked about the latest developments regarding VBS ahead of the two-day Cabinet lekgotla meeting in Pretoria, Ntshavheni stated that the executive would not be discussing the matter.

“The lekgotla did not speak about the VBS case, but you know the stance of government that’s why government instituted support mechanisms for the victims of VBS,” the minister said on Saturday.

She assured the public that law enforcement agencies were diligently working to hold those involved accountable.

“Remember Mr Matodzi is not the first one to do a confession; there was Philip Truter who did his confession.

“We hope this affidavit will allow law enforcement agencies to move with speed to bring to book everybody who has swindled the money of our people because now you know the scale of the looting… and disregard of laws.”

The minister revealed that the impact of the VBS saga to “ordinary people”, particularly to those who lived in Vhembe, was yet to be quantified.

Ntshavheni emphasised that justice must be served for the victims who lost their pension, stokvel or burial society money as a result of VBS scandal, which saw nearly R2.3 billion looted.

“Although government had tried to repay them, it was not enough… the impact has just been dire and to make up for that, we need everybody to be prosecuted and to serve their time.”

Calls for probe Malema and Shivambu

ActionSA has since called on the authorities to investigate Malema and Floyd Shivambu’s alleged involvement.

“It is clear that the hollow assertions made by EFF president Malema and EFF deputy president Shivambu, claiming they were not involved in the theft of municipal and pensioner funds stored at VBS, are effectively refuted by Matodzi’s sworn confession,” ActionSA Limpopo chairperson, Victor Mothemela said in a statement on Friday.

Mothemela said Matodzi’s affidavit clearly “illustrates the potential shadiness, corruption, and unpatriotic and unethical character of these two EFF leaders”.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is also demanding answers about the allegations against Shivambu and Malema, accusing the law enforcement agencies of dragging their feet.

VBS arrests

Matodzi was arrested alongside several other VBS officials in June 2020, among them former VBS chief financial officer (CFO) Phillip Truter.

Truter received a 10-year prison term in 2020 after admitting guilt to charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and racketeering.

Last month, the Hawks revealed that just over 2 900 statements have been recorded as investigations continue.

Hawks head, Godfrey Lebeya at the time indicated that 33 people had been arrested in connection to VBS.

The unit is working on the remaining 43 of the 76 suspects implicated in the scandal.

