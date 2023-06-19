High-ranking officers face corruption charges in police recruitment

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has reported that it has found sufficient evidence that supports claims of corruption of three high-ranking officers who were accused of manipulating an officer recruitment process for advertised posts conducted back in 2016.

“The three generals have since been charged and are now set to appear in the Tshwane Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 28 June.

“The three generals who were members of the selection panel responsible for the interview and recommendation of candidates in relation to the advertised posts are alleged to have agreed to tamper with the scoresheets, resulting in a different candidate being appointed and prejudicing the deserving candidate,” said Robbie Raburabu, the national spokesperson for Ipid.

First appearance

Their appearance in court on Wednesday, 28 June, will mark their first appearance and signal a critical stage in the legal proceedings.

Ipid, an independent body responsible for investigating misconduct and corruption within the South African Police Service (Saps), said that it has diligently pursued this case.

It confirmed that their investigation has revealed compelling evidence, strengthening the allegations of corruption and manipulation during the recruitment process.

R10 000 to secure your spot

Allegations of corruption have always seemed to have tainted the recruitment process of the Saps, where it is claimed that individuals who do not meet the necessary qualifications, including those with criminal records, can secure enlistment by paying a sum of R10 000 or more.

Earlier last month, The Citizen spoke to whistleblowers, who provided detailed information on how the names of candidates who successfully passed the screening process were exchanged with those of individuals who did not meet the necessary qualifications.

Ian Cameroon, the Director of Community Safety at Action Society, has expressed concerns about the longstanding presence of corruption in the police recruitment process, spanning over a decade.

According to Cameroon, during that period, it was reported that one out of every 10 police officers had a criminal record, and the current situation could potentially be even more severe.

Cameroon highlighted that during Bheki Cele’s tenure as the national commissioner, an internal audit revealed that thousands of recruits were expedited through the system without meeting the necessary requirements. Even individuals who failed the required tests were allegedly provided with uniforms.

Additional reporting by Sipho Mabena