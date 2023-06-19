Jewel heist: Robbers make off with millions in diamonds and gold [Watch]

By Cornelia Le Roux

Shoppers scrambling for a last-minute Father’s Day gift were greeted by gunshots ringing out at Boksburg’s East Rand Mall after eight heavily armed men, some reportedly wielding AK47s, robbed a jewellery shop on Sunday.

The suspects reportedly held up the store employees at gunpoint before taking off with their loot of diamond and gold jewellery which were on display.

CCTV camera footage which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the robbers wheeling away millions of rands worth of jewellery in a shopping trolley and a huge striped sack before exiting the busy centre guns blazing.

Two suspects apprehended after high-speed chase

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, Gauteng police arrested two of the jewel heist suspects and recovered hi-calibre firearms, ammunition, explosives and what is believed to be getaway cars following a high-speed chase to Alexandra.

“As they were getting out of the mall, suspects fired shots randomly,” Masondo said. “Mall security and police gave chase as the suspects sped off with getaway cars.”

Masondo said one of the suspects driving an Audi A4 was cornered and arrested in Alexandra.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the luxury sedan was hijacked in Limpopo earlier this year.

One of the robbers’ getaway cars, an Audi A4, was allegedly hijacked in Limpopo earlier this year. Photo: SAPS

Getaway cars, rifles, explosives and ammunition seized

“The suspect led the police to two houses in Alexandra, where the second suspect in the jewel heist was arrested and three other getaway cars were recovered. The suspects were found with two rifles, a pistol, ammunition, and explosives,” Masondo continued.

The two suspects have been charged with business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of suspected hijacked vehicle.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone.

