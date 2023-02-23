Two Limpopo cops accused of demanding R15K bribe denied bail

Citizen Reporter

Two police officers accused of soliciting a bribe will remain in jail after their bail was denied.

Takalani Carlos Mokwena and Masiakwala Masilo David appeared in Tiyani Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo for a bail hearing this week.

The officers, who are attached to the Sekgosese police station, are facing one count of corruption.

Bribe

It is alleged that the pair demanded a bribe of R15,000 from a complainant under the pretence that there was a case opened against him by his girlfriend.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the officers were then arrested after they were reported.

“The complainant gave them R10,000, and the suspects then further demanded the outstanding amount of R5,000.

“The complainant then reported the matter to the police and the suspects were arrested in possession of R1,000 after the trap was set,” NPA Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement.

The officers’ bail was subsequently denied in court.

“During their bail application, the state opposed it, and it was denied. The matter is adjourned to 24 March 2023, for further investigations, and the suspects will remain in custody,” Malabi-Dzhangi added.

Officers convicted

In a separate incident, three police officers were convicted of corruption on Monday by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The officers were charged after they demanded a bribe from a suspect who was found with drugs in his vehicle.

The police officers stopped the suspect at a roadblock. After searching his vehicle, they found drugs and placed the suspect under arrest.

However, on the way to the police station, the members offered to release him if he paid a R5,000 bribe.

The suspect agreed but did not have R5,000 on him. He gave the officers R3,000.

The police officers were charged with corruption after information about the incident was leaked to other officials.

The trio was then found guilty on the charges of corruption. They will return to court on 19 April for sentencing.