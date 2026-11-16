‘Only Nigeria was cut out’: Fani-Kayode sparks public dispute with SABC

Fani-Kayode accused officials involved in a Presidency livestream of excluding Nigeria from a credentials ceremony.

The SABC has hit back at criticism from Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, over its coverage of a diplomatic ceremony in Pretoria, defending its editorial independence and rejecting claims it failed to cover the Nigerian envoy’s visit.

In a social media post, Fani-Kayode accused officials involved in a Presidency livestream of excluding Nigeria from a credentials ceremony attended by 15 ambassadors and hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Claims

Fani-Kayode claimed Nigeria was the only country whose introduction and speech were not broadcast, alleging the livestream was cut during his address and resumed only after he had finished speaking.

“Of all the 15 introductions and speeches that were made and delivered this morning only Nigeria’s was cut out,” he said.

The envoy said he raised the matter directly with Ramaphosa, whom he praised for intervening and instructing officials to address the issue.

Interview

While expressing respect for South Africa and its people, Fani-Kayode said he declined an interview with SABC News over what he described as the “deplorable” treatment of the Nigerian delegation and warned that he would not tolerate any disrespect towards Nigeria or its government.

In response, the SABC said it regretted the High Commissioner’s decision not to grant an interview.

“We regret that the High Commissioner declined an interview with SABC News, reportedly because of his dissatisfaction with the livestream of the ceremony. We respect his decision and remain open to engaging with him and the Nigerian High Commission,” the broadcaster said.

Clarity

The public broadcaster also sought to clarify what it described as misconceptions about its role.

“Two points need clarifying. First, the SABC is a public service media, not a state broadcaster. Our mandate is to serve the public interest through independent, impartial and credible journalism. The Presidency’s livestream arrangements and SABC News’ editorial coverage are separate matters.”

It was a great and historic morning today at the South African Presidential Guest House in Pretoria where I had the honor and privilege of presenting my letters of credence to His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa @CyrilRamaphosa, the President of the Republic of South Africa,… pic.twitter.com/oaviVBjXdw — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 13, 2026

Coverage

The SABC said it had covered the event across its platforms.

“Secondly, SABC News did cover the ceremony. It was carried on the SABC News LIVE channel on SABC+, and the High Commissioner’s arrival was shown during a live crossing on the SABC News Channel (DStv Channel 404). We also published a clip on our official X account of the High Commissioner speaking to President Cyril Ramaphosa.”

The broadcaster said it remained committed to the principles of “fairness, impartiality and editorial independence” and valued its longstanding relationship with Nigeria.