R3m drug run ends in crash as police nab three suspects

The suspects have been charged with dealing in dagga.

A dramatic police chase ended with three suspected drug traffickers under arrest and 411kg of dagga worth an estimated R3 million seized near Wakkerstroom, dealing what police say is a significant blow to the illegal drug trade in Mpumalanga.

The suspects, aged between 34 and 44, were arrested over the weekend after members of the South African Police Service’s (Saps) Crime Prevention Unit spotted three suspicious vehicles travelling in convoy along the R543 road in the Gert Sibande District at about 1.20am.

Bust

Police were conducting routine stop-and-search operations when officers attempted to pull over the vehicles. Instead of stopping, the drivers allegedly accelerated and fled, sparking a pursuit.

During the chase, a white Toyota Hilux reportedly overturned. When officers searched the wrecked vehicle, they discovered 22 bags containing approximately 411kg of dagga with an estimated street value of R3 million.

The other vehicles initially escaped, but police later arrested three suspects in connection with the operation.

Officers also seized the Toyota Hilux and a white Ford Ranger believed to have been used in the alleged drug-running operation.

Vigilance

The suspects have been charged with dealing in dagga and are expected to appear in court soon.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise praised officers for their vigilance and swift response, saying the arrests and seizure demonstrated Saps’ determination to target criminal networks operating in the province.

“Saps remains committed to intensifying operations aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks in the province. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those involved in the illegal drug trade are brought to book,” said Modise.

Drug trafficking

She warned that the impact of drug trafficking extends far beyond criminal syndicates, affecting families and communities across the province.

“Drug trafficking has devastating consequences for our communities, and we urge members of the public to continue providing police with information that can assist in the fight against crime,” she said.

Investigations

The latest seizure is among the largest reported dagga busts in the province this year and forms part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to disrupt organised crime and curb the flow of illegal drugs into communities.

Investigations are continuing, and police have not ruled out further arrests.