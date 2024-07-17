WATCH: ‘We will take our chances on the side of the president’ – Steenhuisen on Phala Phala

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa was the more prudent choice, given the alternative parties involved.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen, who is also the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), on Wednesday expressed his party’s position on key political matters.

Addressing the media on the role of the party in the national government and parliament in the current administration, Steenhuisen emphasised that the DA would stand with President Cyril Ramaphosa if the Phala Phala case resurfaced in parliament, rather than aligning with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Additionally, Steenhuisen addressed the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, highlighting the DA’s initial criticism and proposed amendments.

Standing with Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala case

Steenhuisen affirmed that the DA‘s response to the Phala Phala case would depend on the form in which it is presented in parliament.

He acknowledged that parliament had previously undergone a process during the 6th parliament, resulting in the discharge of the Phala Phala matter.

“We would be unlikely to support a motion of no confidence because, frankly, Phala Phala pales into insignificance in light of the Matodzi affidavit and the acts of blatant corruption associated with state capture.”

Steenhuisen expressed scepticism towards those who he thought would try to bring down the government and believed that supporting Ramaphosa was the more prudent choice, given the alternative parties involved.

“Bill Kimson famously said the biggest question of politics is ‘compared to what?’, and compared that to what is sitting on the other side in the gruesome benches of the EFF and MK,” said Steenhuisen.

“I think that we will take our chances on the side of the president in this one rather than take it with those who would seek to bring down a government so that they could then negotiate their way back into government for no altruistic purpose and no purpose other than to get their hands on state resources so they could start the flow of those resources into the networks that have now been starved by the fact that there’s a new government in town,” he said.

NHI Bill alternative

The NHI Bill has been a contentious issue during negotiations on the statement of intent.

Steenhuisen acknowledged that all parties forming the government of national unity (GNU) agree on the importance of universal access to basic healthcare and improving the quality of care for all South African citizens.

However, he said differences arise in terms of the funding model and the issue of choice.

Initially, the DA opposed the NHI Bill, with Steenhuisen calling it a “populist gimmick” just before the elections.

He still shared fears that the current NHI form would frustrate universal access to basic health care for at least a generation.

However, he said the DA proposed an alternative approach, suggesting that the state should partner with the private healthcare sector instead of entangling the NHI in long legal battles.

He emphasised the need for choice, collaborative efforts with the private sector, and improvements in primary healthcare services, including modernisation and digital upgrades.

Positive outlook on the GNU

Steenhuisen expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the GNU, stating that it was going better than anyone had expected.

He admitted to being open to partnering with the African National Congress (ANC), indicating a new era of cooperation and unity.

He believed that the shared goal of addressing significant issues, such as the NHI Bill amongst others, would serve as a unifying force within the GNU.

Furthermore, Steenhuisen reiterated that the DA committed to five years in the GNU but would reconsider its position if its policies were not aligned with it.

Referring to the cadre deployment case, Steenhuisen stressed the need to establish a benchmark for the civil service.

Mimicking Nelson Mandela, he said: “Never, never, and never again should we see a situation where state capture was allowed to happen through the cadre deployment mechanism.”