With the English Premier League having kicked off over the weekend, I must confess that I spent way more time in front of the television than I had planned to. I was always going to watch the season opener between Arsenal and Brentford, firstly because it is the season opener and secondly because it’s always interesting to see how the newly promotedteams shape up. Well, that shock result, with Brentford running out 2-0 winners, got me hooked all over again. With Manchester City unable to score against Leicester in the Community Shield and kept goalless by Spurs on Sunday in...

With Manchester City unable to score against Leicester in the Community Shield and kept goalless by Spurs on Sunday in their league opener, it means Pep Guardiola’s team have started the season playing three hours, without scoring a single goal.



I can already feel the pressure mounting.



Thinking back about the weekend’s football, I must admit that what made it so special was the fact that the games were played in front of capacity crowds.



Brentford manager Thomas Frank demanded the home crowd raise their voices in support of their team with an animated waving of the arms before kick-off and they duly responded, cheering for the full 90 minutes.



In South Africa, we are probably still a very long way from attending sporting events as the coronavirus tightens its grip on our very existence.



We all know there’s only one way we can move forward and get ourselves into a position to attend sporting events: we have to get vaccinated. As soon as possible.



I know there are people who refuse to be vaccinated. Whether their refusal is rooted in religion, conspiracy theories, or just plain ignorance, the result is that lockdown restrictions cannot be eased or lifted altogether.



I’m all for getting vaccinated. Perhaps a vaccination passport is something we must implement sooner rather than later.



I’m convinced people will be going to vaccination centres in droves if that passport gives the bearer access to sporting events, night clubs, concerts, church services or any other mass gatherings.