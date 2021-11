So, now that the elections are done and dusted, I’ve realised that we have a long way to go in fine-tuning the democratic system. At the moment, we choose mostly ordinary citizens to play an oversight role over things like security, public funds, roads and transport. History has taught us that these “ordinary” politicians are everything but. Too many of them are extraordinarily gifted at looting, stealing and thieving. To make matters worse, we give the ruling party carte blanche to employ individuals of their choice to head up different portfolios. The constitution does allow the president, even if he...

So, now that the elections are done and dusted, I’ve realised that we have a long way to go in fine-tuning the democratic system.



At the moment, we choose mostly ordinary citizens to play an oversight role over things like security, public funds, roads and transport. History has taught us that these “ordinary” politicians are everything but. Too many of them are extraordinarily gifted at looting, stealing and thieving.



To make matters worse, we give the ruling party carte blanche to employ individuals of their choice to head up different portfolios. The constitution does allow the president, even if he only has passed Grade 5 at school, to nominate his own, personal Cabinet. And look where that got us. Not that the more educated or wealthier politicians fared any better.

I’m not saying I have the solution for a very frail democracy but I do think it’s time to start considering alternatives. I ask you to picture this: Instead of allowing the ruling party to nominate a minister of finance and an auditor-general, why don’t we ask the big accounting or auditing firms of the country to fulfil this role?



Surely the corporates could do a better job than a politically motivated cadre? And what about the minister of police? Or even the entire police force? Private security companies have been doing a much better job, thanks to more dedicated and better trained people.



And then there’s medical aids and government hospitals. The private healthcare providers are undeniably stacks better than their public counterparts.



The examples are endless.



Instead of allowing one party to insource every aspect of our lives, why don’t we work on outsourcing the most important tasks to the most competent people, companies or organisations. I can’t guarantee it, but I do believe it will also be much cheaper than the billions being wasted now.



Just a thought. Use it, don’t use it…



Until a change happens, happy voting.