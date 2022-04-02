Carine Hartman
2 Apr 2022
Opinion

An eye-roll is simply not ‘woke’

Carine Hartman

Did you see you can now be cited at work for rolling your eyes?

We’d all like to think we’re free spirits, flushing rules down the toilet. I’ve certainly lived my “make love, not war”, hippie pants complete, since I’ve left my mother’s knee. I’ve bought into the unconditional love, tolerating all and sundry – sometimes with an eye-roll. But did I roll my eyes just now… Did you see you can now be cited at work for rolling your eyes? It’s apparently right up there with office bullying, nepotism and using swear words in front of your colleagues (the researchers obviously didn’t spend a day at anewspaper office?) I am for sure fired...

