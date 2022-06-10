Dirk Lotriet
2 minute read
10 Jun 2022
7:32 am
Opinion

You can’t hide from your genes

Dirk Lotriet

My five-year-old daughter is an accumulation of the worst traits the lovely Snapdragon and I possess.

Picture: iStock
"I’m not surprised your little Egg gets sunburnt so easily,” someone told me last week. “She has your light, soft skin.” Which, of course, is true. Genetics can be cruel. My five-year-old daughter is an accumulation of the worst traits the lovely Snapdragon and I possess. She got my round, ugly nose instead of her mother’s beautiful facial features. She got her mother’s affection for drama and tantrums instead of my reasonable and balanced nature. And she got Snapdragon’s brains – I know it, because I still have mine. “Your son is such a handsome young man,” people often say....