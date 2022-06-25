Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
25 Jun 2022
4:15 am
Opinion

My mask will stay in place

Carine Hartman

Acid rain, foul air, keeping colds and flu at bay – I don’t need an excuse. I’ll wear my mask because I know it keeps me safe.

Picture: iStock
The “Burn the Bra” movement caught me hook, line and sinker. Ah for the liberty of swinging low in a tight cheesecloth top while thumbing a ride… Those were the days, my friend, but just so you know: that will forever be my last burning. I will not tonight dance around a bonfire started with all my masks. I don’t give a hoot what our president says: my mask will stay firmly in place. It hurts my ears, fogs up my glasses and stops deaf(ish) me from reading lips, but it saves me – and I’m not talking about a...

Read more on these topics