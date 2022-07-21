Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
2 minute read
21 Jul 2022
4:15 am
Opinion

We are indeed the generation of ‘less’

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo

We are less in so many ways: the fatherless, motherless, childless, jobless, qualification and aspiration-less generation.

Picture: iStock
We are indeed the generation of less – less achievement, less standards, less responsibility. We are, as I see it, not the what the youth of ’76 aspired for us to become. These young men and women who today are raising their own children, are forced to come to terms with the stark reality that we might have been given far too much, far too early. While we deserved freedom, those who raised us never administered the lesson that with every right comes responsibility and everything must always be done in moderation. We are less in so many ways: the...

Read more on these topics