12 Aug 2022
Blinken’s visit should prompt reflection on how our policy choices reverberate abroad

The failure to impose expropriation without compensation through the 18th Constitutional Amendment last year has not made the ANC think twice.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor speak to to each other after attending a Women's Day Event at the South African Medical Research Council in Pretoria on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP)
The recent visit to South Africa by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reminds us that as a country we are part of a global system and that how countries interact with one another matters greatly for their individual prospects. Coming as it does after the ANC’s policy conference, Blinken’s visit should prompt some reflection on how our policy choices reverberate abroad. Some background is important here. In 2020 in Addis Ababa, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo warned: “South Africa is debating an amendment to permit the expropriation of private property without compensation. That would be disastrous for...

