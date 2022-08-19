My diamond can be rough, but I don’t need new eyes to see her sparkle

This week I had an eye repaired surgically. I also saw what really matters in life – and it has nothing to do with my regained eyesight. I had a lens replacement on Monday, almost four years after having the same procedure done to my other eye. The lovely Snapdragon drove me to hospital and waited nervously outside the theatre while the operation dragged on longer than planned. Afterwards she took me home and made sure I’m comfortable, and the next morning she took me back to the specialist’s rooms to have the shield removed from my eye and to...

This week I had an eye repaired surgically. I also saw what really matters in life – and it has nothing to do with my regained eyesight. I had a lens replacement on Monday, almost four years after having the same procedure done to my other eye.

The lovely Snapdragon drove me to hospital and waited nervously outside the theatre while the operation dragged on longer than planned. Afterwards she took me home and made sure I’m comfortable, and the next morning she took me back to the specialist’s rooms to have the shield removed from my eye and to assess the results. Then she took me home and even made me coffee.

Yesterday morning, after packing for a few days away on a work assignment, I had a last coffee and cigarette with her on the patio, when I noticed – I have a new eye, after all – that the diamond is missing from her engagement ring. She was shocked and searched the entire house, with no success.

“Don’t worry,” I said. “It’s just a diamond. We can always buy another one.” I haven’t been privileged enough at any stage of my life to call a diamond “just a diamond”, but I must say, it felt wonderful to tell that little lie.

“It’s not just a diamond,” Snapdragon replied. “It’s more than just a stone. It’s very, very special to me. I got it from you and it’s a symbol.” And then, just to make sure I don’t think she’s a sentimental fool, she added: “If you don’t understand that, you’re an idiot!”

When I left, she held me tight and told me she’ll miss me. And hours later she sent me a photo of her hand. There was a shiny little stone on her palm. “Found it!” she wrote. Which, of course, is great news – I don’t have to scrape the cash together to buy another diamond to have the “very special ring” repaired. Because she found the diamond that she really wants – even if it’s not very big and the colour and clarity is not great.

I must confess, I know exactly how she feels. I have found a diamond as well. My diamond can be somewhat insulting at times and pick arguments, but she’s exactly the diamond I want – I don’t need new eyes to see her sparkle.