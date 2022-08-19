Dirk Lotriet
2 minute read
19 Aug 2022
4:02 am
Opinion

My diamond can be rough, but I don’t need new eyes to see her sparkle

Dirk Lotriet

My diamond can be somewhat insulting at times and pick arguments, but she’s exactly the diamond I want.

Picture: iStock
This week I had an eye repaired surgically. I also saw what really matters in life – and it has nothing to do with my regained eyesight. I had a lens replacement on Monday, almost four years after having the same procedure done to my other eye. The lovely Snapdragon drove me to hospital and waited nervously outside the theatre while the operation dragged on longer than planned. Afterwards she took me home and made sure I’m comfortable, and the next morning she took me back to the specialist’s rooms to have the shield removed from my eye and to...

