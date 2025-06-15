Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu call it quits after six years of marriage

It is also included in the agreement that the couple no longer shares the same life goals and interests.

Tough times in the marriage of two television personalities, Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu, seem to be lasting, as rumours say the two are heading for a divorce.

The two tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2022. However, the ship has been sinking since October last year, when Hungani reportedly decided to move out of their matrimonial household.

A close source to the couple told City Press that the Ndlovus signed a settlement agreement on 9 June, citing that their marriage had reached a state of disintegration.

Not seeing eye to eye

The settlement signed by the couple addresses the division of the estate, debts, and issues of inheritance. It is also included in the agreement that the couple no longer shares the same life goals and interests.

“There is currently one asset owned by both parties in the form of immovable property. Hungani shall be liable for any amounts outstanding in respect of any movable property incurred during the marriage,” reads the settlement papers.

Stephanie has agreed to sign documents and hand over the property to Hungani.

ALSO READ: ‘I almost drowned’: Hungani Ndlovu on Tropika Island of Treasure experience

How the couple met

Stephanie and Hungani met on the set of the TV soapie Scandal! He played Romeo, and she played Ingrid. According to their YouTube channel, she was working as a casting director when they first met, and it wasn’t necessarily love at first sight.

Stephanie once shared a story about how she actually wanted to set Hungani up on a date with her cousin, because she had thought he was way too young for her.

Happiness once existed

There was once happiness in the marriage when the couple welcomed their firstborn in 2022. They shared the news on social media, with a photo from a studio shoot showing Hungani kissing Stephanie’s bare stomach.

“God is the ultimate author!” wrote Hungani in his Instagram caption.

“And when the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen,” wrote Stephanie on her own Instagram account.

NOW READ: Mpoomy Ledwaba, Hungani Ndlovu and more tapped for 2022’s YouTube Black Voices Fund