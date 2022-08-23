Danie Toerien
23 Aug 2022
Opinion

The most beautiful sound ever

Danie Toerien

For the first time in many years, I had all three of my girls 'home' at the same time.

Picture: iStock
I have been extremely fortunate, or blessed as some would say, to have heard some brilliant performers live in action. In my days at Wits in the ’80s – yes, the 1980s, I am that old – I experienced extraordinary local bands like Bright Blue and The Kêrels. One of my regular hangouts was Jameson’s, a pub in Commissioner Street in the Joburg CBD. There I was introduced to the sounds of The Cherry Faced Lurchers, and a host of other artists. Later, when the cultural boycott against our country was lifted, I heard international stars like Sting and The...

