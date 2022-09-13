Editorial staff
13 Sep 2022
Opinion

SA batters must back the bowlers

Sadly, with not too much Test cricket on the horizon for the Proteas, one wonders how much focus will be on the Test line-up in the foreseeable future.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada (r) celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of England batsman Alex Lees after review during day five of the Third LV= Insurance Test Match between England and South Africa at The Kia Oval on September 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
After winning the first Test against England at Lord’s, it looked as though South Africa were going to cause a bit of an upset and end the fairy-tale start to life in charge of the England Test team by new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. Mark Boucher’s Proteas were in dominant form, winning the first Test by an innings and 12 runs. But a few weeks later, England are the series winners, having beaten the Proteas in the next two Tests. Sadly, South Africa’s batters failed dismally in English conditions, with only captain Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee and...

