Boucher to quit Proteas job after T20 World Cup

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Mark Boucher is to leave his position as Proteas head coach after the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Boucher has been in charge of the Proteas since December 2019 and stated on Monday he wants to pursue other opportunities.

The announcement was made hours after the Proteas lost the three-Test series against England after a nine-wicket defeat in the third Test against Ben Stokes’ men at the Oval on Monday.

The Proteas won 10 Tests under Boucher, including a series win against India at home in January this year. Dean Elgar’s team are also ranked second in the World Test Championship.

In the limited overs arena, the Proteas won 12 ODI matches under Boucher and 23 T20s.

The Proteas’ next assignment is an ODI and T20 series against India from 28 September before they head to Australia for the T20 World Cup from 16 October.

CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki thanked Boucher for his services. “he has helped navigate us through some rough waters following the departures of so many senior players through retirement and has helped lay some strong foundations for the next generation of Proteas.

“We would like to wish him well with the next chapter of his career.”

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe added: “We are deeply saddened by Mark’s decision, but we understand and respect his wishes.”

CSA said they would announce their intentions in due course regarding a successor.